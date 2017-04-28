Brewers’ Thames back in the starting lineup

MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames is back in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night after leaving Wednesday’s game with left hamstring tightness.

Thames, who leads the majors with 11 homers, appeared to be favoring his left hamstring as he stretched before the Cincinnati Reds batted in the eighth inning on Wednesday. Manager Craig Counsell talked with him near first base before the two walked off the field.

Thames, who returned to the majors this season after playing in South Korea for three years, said he first felt the tug on his left hamstring about a week ago, but played through the discomfort.

Counsell had little to say about Thames’ condition before Friday night’s game. He indicated that he didn’t have to put much thought into reinserting Thames into the lineup.

“I didn’t even think about it, really,” he said.

When asked if Thames’ hamstring is 100 percent, Counsell said: “He’s playing.”