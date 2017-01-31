Brewers claim Ehire Adrianza off waivers

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed Ehire Adrianza off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, the team announced Tuesday. With the move, right-handed pitcher Rob Scahill has been designated for assignment.

Adrianza had been an utility infielder for the Giants since 2013, collecting 64 hits in 291 at-bats for a career .220 average. He hit .254 with two home runs in 71 plate appearances for the Giants in 2016.

Adrianza primarily has played shortstop in the minor leagues, but he has split his time between second base, third base and shortstop in the majors.

San Francisco released the 27-year-old on Jan. 24 to make room for former Colorado Rockies catcher Nick Hundley.

Scahill recorded a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched last season for the Brewers.