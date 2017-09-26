StaTuesday: Domingo Santana lives up to name, excels on Sundays

Most of Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana’s splits are pretty standard fare.

He’s generally better against lefties, he hits more home runs at Miller Park, his averages go up a tick or two with runners in scoring position, etc.

On Sundays however, Santana comes alive.

A career .259 hitter with a respectable .277/.370/.498 slash line and 28 home runs this season, Santana’s numbers soar on Sundays.

Santana is hitting. .382 with 24 RBI and nine home runs in 22 Sunday games this season, a slate of matchups that includes the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Well, if you believe in the wild and unpredictable powers of the Baseball Gods, there’s a simple explanation for this trend.

“Domingo” is the Spanish word for Sunday.

Seriously.

The trend has held all season: Domingo Santana hits a home run every fifth game. Sunday Santana hits a home run every other game.

DATE OPP AB H R RBI XBH April 9 CHC 3 1 1 1 HR April 16 CIN 1 0 0 0 — April 23 STL 1 0 0 0 — April 30 ATL 3 2 2 4 2 HR May 7 PIT 3 0 0 0 — May 14 NYM 3 2 1 0 — May 28 ARI 4 3 2 4 2B, HR June 4 LAD 4 1 1 1 HR June 11 ARI 4 1 0 0 — June 25 ATL 4 3 2 1 2B July 2 MIA 3 2 0 1 — July 9 NYY 4 1 0 0 — July 16 PHI 3 1 0 0 2B July 23 PHI 4 0 0 0 — July 30 CHC 4 1 1 2 HR Aug. 6 TB 1 0 0 0 — Aug. 13 CIN 4 1 1 3 HR Aug. 20 COL 3 1 0 0 — Aug. 27 LAD 4 2 0 1 — Sept. 3 WAS 2 2 3 3 2 HR Sept. 17 MIA 3 2 1 3 2B Sept. 24 CHC 3 0 0 0 —

Some notable Sunday games for Santana:

April 9 — Showmingo takes Cubs reliever Hector Rondon deep in the bottom of the ninth.

April 30 — He hits a home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz in consecutive at-bats. The Brewers win 4-3.

May 28 — Walks, homers off Diamondbacks pitcher Patrick Corbin, then hits a double.

June 4 — Homers off then-Dodgers reliever Sergio Romo. The Brewers in 3-0.

Sept. 3 — Homers in back-to-back at bats against Washington Nationals pitcher Edwin Jackson. The Brewers win 7-2.