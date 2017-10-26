A look at Brewers contract situations heading into offseason

Chase Anderson was added to a small group Thursday — Milwaukee Brewers players with signed contracts for the 2018 season.

Anderson, who signed an extension through 2019 with options for 2020 and ’21, is one of three players the Brewers have under contract for next season.

That’s not to say Milwaukee has to go out on a big free-agent spending spree to fill the roster. The majority of players from the end-of-season roster are under Brewers control.

A number of players are eligible for arbitration, but that doesn’t mean all will return. With a guaranteed salary boost, some could be non-tendered. Or, as David Stearns did with Anderson, be signed to longer deals. Player who are pre-arbitration can just be re-upped for the 2018 season, although of course the Brewers have the option of trying to work out a longer deal.

Here’s a rundown of the Brewers’ contract situations this offseason, with salary numbers included (information from Cot’s Baseball Contracts and baseball-reference.com).

Signed

SP Chase Anderson — Signed through 2019 with options for 2020 and 2021.

OF Ryan Braun — Signed through 2020 with a mutual option for 2021. Salaries: 2018 – $19 million; 2019 – $18 million; 2020 – $16 million; 2021 – $15 million ($4 million buyout).

1B Eric Thames — Signed through 2019 with a club option for 2020. Salaries: 2018 – $5 million; 2019 – $6 million; 2020 – $7.5 million club option or $1 million buyout.

Free agents (2017 salary)

SP Matt Garza ($12.5 million).

2B Eric Sogard ($535,000).

RP Anthony Swarzak ($900,000).

2B Neil Walker ($17.2 million).

Arbitration eligible (2017 salary)

RP Jared Hughes ($950,000).

RP Jeremy Jeffress ($2.1 million).

RP Corey Knebel ($538,900).

SP Jimmy Nelson ($547,000).

UT Hernan Perez ($547,700).

RP Carlos Torres ($2.175 million).

2B Jonathan Villar ($554,500).

C Stephen Vogt ($2.965 million).

Pre-arbitration (2017 salary)

1B Jesus Aguilar ($536,000).

SS Orlando Arcia ($538,100).

C Jett Bandy ($539,800).

RP Jacob Barnes ($538,700).

OF Quintin Berry ($535,000).

OF Keon Broxton ($541,200).

SP Zach Davies ($546,200).

RP Oliver Drake ($538,000).

SP Junior Guerra ($546,200).

RP Josh Hader ($535,000).

OF Brett Phillips ($535,000)

C Manny Pina ($538,200).

OF Domingo Santana ($542,200).

3B Travis Shaw ($544,400).

SP Brent Suter ($535,000)

C Andrew Susac ($537,400).

SP Aaron Wilkerson ($535,000).

RP Taylor Williams ($535,000).

SP Brandon Woodruff ($535,000).