Preview: Brewers at Reds

CINCINNATI — The Milwaukee Brewers have spent 39 days alone in first place in the National League Central.

Part of the reason is the continued maturation of Travis Shaw, who was acquired in December from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Tyler Thornburg. Shaw, a 27-year-old third baseman, has learned to turn the page following rough games, helping him relax and become a more consistent player.

“We’re all wired a little differently,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s a sign of maturity to recognize what will help him become a more consistent player. He’s been really consistent.”

Shaw and the Brewers will play the finale of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park. Milwaukee (41-39) will be looking to avoid a sweep.

Shaw already has set a career high with 17 homers in 69 games. His 17th homer, off Tony Cingrani, tied the score in the eighth inning of a 4-3 loss Wednesday night. Shaw hit 16 homers in 145 games last season in Boston and 13 in only 65 games the year before.

“I think it’s just a young player progressing,” Counsell said of Shaw’s power surge. “It’s understanding the league, understanding his swing, understanding what pitchers are trying to do. Just development as much as anything. And, confidence.”

On Thursday, Shaw will face right-hander Homer Bailey, who will be pitching in Great American Ball Park for the first time since Aug. 22. Bailey came off the 60-day DL on Saturday and allowed eight earned runs in 1 2/3 innings in an 18-3 loss at Washington.

Over the past three seasons, Bailey has made just nine starts for the Reds while recovering from three surgeries. He has a clean bill of health, but he is still trying to get his feet underneath him after missing so much time.

“In this game, at this level, you never really know,” said Bailey, who is 5-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 22 starts vs. Milwaukee.

Cincinnati (33-44) is looking for its third victory in nine meetings this season with the Brewers.

Milwaukee will send veteran right-hander Jimmy Nelson to the mound Thursday night for his 16th start of the season and second against the Reds. Nelson is 4-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 12 career appearances, including 10 starts, against Cincinnati. He earned the win on April 13 at Great American Ball Park when he allowed only one earned run in seven innings, with no walks and five strikeouts during a 5-1 victory.

Cincinnati is hoping to have shortstop Zack Cozart back in the lineup Thursday. He has been on the disabled list with a right quadriceps injury since June 19 but continues to progress in baseball activity.

Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun might get a day off Thursday after starting both games of the series since coming off the DL on Tuesday. Braun homered for the eighth time this season on Wednesday night in Cincinnati; his 23 homers at Great American Ball Park tie Lance Berkman for the most by a visiting player.