Preview: Brewers at Cubs

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are expected to start the scheduled starters for Saturday’s rainout on Sunday, with right-hander Jake Arrieta going for the Cubs and right-hander Chase Anderson pitching for the Brewers.

Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field will be made up on July 6.

Arrieta is 4-3 with a 5.44 ERA this season, while Anderson is 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said left fielder Ryan Braun (left calf strain) could return as soon as Sunday or as late as Thursday from the 10-day disabled list. He went on the disabled list on May 12, retroactive to May 11.

“He will just test himself inside on the treadmill today as far as a running perspective,” Counsell said. “Then we’ll make a judgment probably tomorrow morning as to what we’re going to do.”

Without Braun, the Brewers posted a 7-2 record and have won 10 of their last 12 games.

“The offense is not one player,” Counsell said. “There are nine players. … You’re never going to have nine guys hot at once. We’ve had a pretty good chunk of our lineup swinging the bat well at the same time for most of the year.”

The Cubs didn’t make a roster move Saturday, but are expected to option infielder Tommy La Stella to Triple-A Iowa to make room for outfielder Jason Heyward (sprained right finger) coming off the 10-day disabled list on Sunday.

In addition, right-handed reliever Dylan Floro (0-0, 2.08 ERA) is expected to be called up from Iowa to replace right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson (0-0, 0.00).

Rookie center fielder Ian Happ will remain in the majors for now. He is batting .333 with two home runs and four RBIs.

“(Happ has) done a really good job at the plate, on defense, running the bases,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Big part of it is the fact, like a lot of our guys, he’s not overwhelmed. That’s probably the most impressive part of it.”

Before Saturday’s game was rained out, the Cubs moved left fielder Kyle Schwarber out of the leadoff spot. Second baseman Ben Zobrist was instead going to hit leadoff. Schwarber was slated to bat second for the first time this season, followed by third baseman Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and Happ.

Schwarber, who also catches, could again bat leadoff, Maddon said. He is batting .182 with six home runs and 17 RBIs this season.

“Zo’s been really good lately,” Maddon said. “We gave him a couple days off and he’s come out of it real nicely, and Happ’s the new Zobrist — he can protect Rizzo. The other component, we talked a lot about Kyle hitting a lot of balls into the shift.

“If Zo can get on a little more often, it might move that second baseman out of that spot. You look at Schwarber’s batting average, even Anthony’s, a lot of that’s impacted by the shift. Happ being here pretty much permits me to think that way and the fact he’s done so well.”

The Brewers had infielder Eric Sogard in the leadoff spot over infielder Jonathan Villar, who is 1-for-16 on the trip.

“I anticipate eventually Jonny is going to be back in the leadoff spot because that is where we need him,” Counsell said. “Hopefully, he will get it going and make it back there. That’s where we’re at our best, with him hitting out of that spot.”