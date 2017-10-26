The Milwaukee Brewers signed starting pitcher Chase Anderson to a two-year extension Thursday, but the deal could run through the 2021 season.

Anderson’s extension runs through the 2019 season, but includes club options for 2020 and 2021, effectively giving the Brewers control of Anderson for the next four years.

The 29-year-old pitcher was eligible for salary arbitration after posting a career-high 12 wins and 13 quality starts in 25 appearances last season.

Acquired by the Brewers in 2016 via the five-player trade that sent shortstop Jean Segura to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Anderson has emerged as a major piece in Milwaukee’s rebuild.

He led the Brewers’ starting rotation with a 2.74 ERA and a 1.090 WHIP last season, while registering a career-high 133 strikeouts.