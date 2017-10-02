The best of Brewers Twitter mastermind Tim Dillard: Sept. 2017
If you didn’t know Brewers minor-league pitcher Tim Dillard and his notorious Twitter account, we introduced him to you a few months back.
A 15-year veteran of the Brewers’ organization, Dillard is a must-follow for all Brewers fans (or, really, anyone with even the slightest sense of humor) and tweets out hilarious videos, polls and observations about practically anything and everything.
By his own count, Dillard produced 123 videos last season with the help of 72 teammates, 23 members and 11 random people.
We’ve once again compiled the best of Dilard’s Twitter account (@DimTillard, of course), this time from the month of September.
This is a fun new wrinkle for Tim, who puts his own spin on those top-down recipe videos (we’ve all seen them).
Take-Out Drawer Muffins pic.twitter.com/8mVJOxJnQf
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 29, 2017
Has a Triple-A baseball team ever had this much fun?
2017 COMPILATION!#milbNETWORK pic.twitter.com/vgKzOZgQud
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 24, 2017
A masterpiece.
From your suggestions, comes
THIS… from @BobbleheadHall!
With part of proceeds going to
charity, https://t.co/XpptqUfn4C pic.twitter.com/y8YhMlDvjm
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 24, 2017
“I don’t always step on Legos…”
"The MOST
Unemployed
Man In The World"#milbNETWORK pic.twitter.com/j4nvSzEZtQ
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 22, 2017
Did … did he blink? Like, even once?
Party Rock pic.twitter.com/TSDpitUZHy
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 19, 2017
I know, I know … traffic safety is important. BUT.
Tumbayé@oscarcitomundo pic.twitter.com/fb5JdFr5xr
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 17, 2017
Needs more tweets.
#OffseasonUpdate pic.twitter.com/B7rfwmBSbG
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 13, 2017
Is this a clip from the movie “Old School,” did it actually happen, or both?
Old School pic.twitter.com/iNrrqFmRiM
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 7, 2017
“One time.”
Little Giants pic.twitter.com/pSciwe9zEy
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) September 2, 2017
