The Milwaukee Brewers selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Aaron Wilkerson, the team announced Friday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Milwaukee designated infielder Yadiel Rivera for assignment.

Wilkerson, who stands 6-foot-3, spent the 2017 season with Double-A Biloxi. He made 24 starts, tallying an 11-4 record, 3.16 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 142 1/3 innings. Wilkerson fanned 143 hitters, compared to just 36 walks, and opponents hit .228 against him.

The 28-year-old was promoted to Triple-A for one start on Sept. 7, a 5-0 win for Colorado Springs over Memphis. Wilkerson didn’t allow a single hit or run in his outing, whiffing 11 batters and walking just one over seven innings of work.

In his minor-league career spanning four seasons, Wilkerson has a 35-17 record, 3.16 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He has yet to make his major-league debut.

Milwaukee acquired Wilkerson in a trade with the Red Sox in July 2016, sending third baseman Aaron Hill and cash to Boston in exchange for second baseman Wendell Rijo and Wilkerson.

Wilkerson went undrafted in 2011 but was signed by Boston out of the American Association in 2013.

In other news, Jimmy Nelson has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. Nelson was injured during a 2-0 win over the Cubs on Sept. 8.