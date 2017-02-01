Every Wednesday, FOX Sports Wisconsin takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.

In other words, who is making a meteoric rise, and who is quickly plummeting.

With that in mind, let’s “take stock” of the current sports scene in Wisconsin, shall we?



Greg Monroe, Bucks center

Despite playing the fifth-most minutes of any Milwaukee player last week, Monroe was second in scoring at 16.0 points per game. He also was tied for second in rebounds, at 8.0 per game. Monroe, who has adapted well in coming off the bench this season, had a season-high 28 points against Philadelphia (his only 20+-point game this season) and his 13th double-double of this campaign against Boston. In the week’s three games, Monroe also shot 56.3 percent from the field, had five steals and blocked for shots.

Ethan Happ, Badgers forward

Happ makes this list again this week as he had an incredible week. First, he put Wisconsin on his back in a win over Rutgers, scoring 32 of the Badgers’ 61 points. In that game he made 12 of 18 shots while the rest of his teammates connected on just 8 of 42 (including 3 of 25 3-point attempts). Then in a win at Illinois, Happy made 7 of 11 shots — his fourth straight game making at least 55 percent of his field-goal attempts — while posting his eighth double-double of the season.

Badgers men’s hockey

Wisconsin knocked off eighth-ranked Ohio State twice last week — once in Columbus, Ohio, and the other an overtime win at Madison Square Garden. The Badgers have won five of their last six games and are now 13-8-1 under first-year head coach Tony Granato, just one year after going 8-19-8.

Wisconsin Badgers 2017 recruiting class

Everyone sees full potential in the incoming players. Of course, for some, their stock will never be higher. Enjoy the moment, kids.

Jason Terry, Bucks guard

Terry was brought in to provide some leadership and some scoring punch off the bench. Last week, though, he made just 3 of 10 shots and was just 1 of 6 (1 of 4 from 3) in a close loss to Boston.

Marquette basketball

After the perhaps the biggest regular-season win in program history over then-No. 1 Villanova, the Golden Eagles came out flat and lost at home to Providence. Marquette had won 14 of the 17 meetings against the Friars before this humbling defeat.

