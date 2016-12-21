Midweek Stock Report: Teletovic’s long-range threat, Brogdon’s hops

Every Wednesday, FOX Sports Wisconsin takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.

In other words, who is making a meteoric rise, and who is quickly plummeting.

With that in mind, let’s “take stock” of the current sports scene in Wisconsin, shall we?

Ty Montgomery, Packers running back

Yes, we said running back. Ol’ No. 88 merely had one of the best rushing games in Packers history in Green Bay’s win at Chicago on Sunday, gaining 162 yards on just 16 carries with two touchdowns. Eddie who?

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers safety

Dix had two interceptions against Chicago on Sunday then Tuesday was named to his first Pro Bowl. Not a bad week.

Mirza Teletovic, Bucks forward

The long-range threat scored 13 points in back-to-back games against Chicago and then had nine in Tuesday’s loss to Cleveland. Teletovic has had six games with double-digit points this season and three of them have occurred since Dec. 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward

Here are Giannis’ three stat lines from the past week: 30 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; 22 points, 7 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; 25 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks. It never gets old. Antetokounmpo has become more of a scorer this year, and especially lately, posting 22-plus points in five straight games.

Malcolm Brogdon’s hops

The Milwaukee Bucks guard didn’t post any particularly flashy stat-lines this week, but he dunked all over LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Milwaukee’s overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Seriously . . . just watch.

Luke Kunin, Badgers forward

Kunin was named Team USA’s captain for the World Junior Championship, which gets underway in Toronto later this month. A notable snub from last year’s team, Kunin leads the Badgers in scoring 11 goals (17 points). It’s his second stint captaining a national team after he led the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2015 World Under-18 Championship.

Michael Beasley, Bucks forward

Beasley has been a nice addition for Milwaukee this season, averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. However, he’s missed the last three Bucks games with a foot sprain and had just two points in each of his previous two outings.

Clay Matthews, Packers linebacker

Yes, Matthews might be nursing some injuries, but he still played in 44 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps against the Bears and managed to come away with no tackles, passes defended, quarterback hurries . . . nothing.

Malik Zaire, graduate transfer quarterback

It looked like the former Notre Dame quarterback might be headed to Wisconsin, with a supposed announcement of his intention Tuesday . . . but Zaire is holding off and now North Carolina appears to be the frontrunner. Oh well, there’s always next week.

Dave Heller is the author of the upcoming book Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow as well as Facing Ted Williams Players from the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns