Midweek Stock Report: Cook, Crosby cement their names in Packers lore

Every Wednesday, FOX Sports Wisconsin takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.

In other words, who is making a meteoric rise, and who is quickly plummeting.

With that in mind, let’s “take stock” of the current sports scene in Wisconsin, shall we?

Mason Crosby, Packers kicker

Talk about clutch. Crosby hit not one but two field goals of over 50 yards, including one as time ran out (and which will likely be remembered and re-lived for a loooooong time), to lift Green Bay over Dallas in an NFC Divisional playoff game, putting the Packers one game away from the Super Bowl. Crosby’s feat in and of itself was incredibly rare, but the guy has been near automatic in his playoff career as well, with just two misses and none since 2011.

Jared Cook, Packers tight end

Cook ensconced himself in Green Bay lore with his incredible catch by the sideline to set up Crosby’s game-winning field goal over Dallas. At the very least, he ensured himself he’ll never be served a chicken head instead of a chicken wing ever again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward

Illness, what illness? A week after being sidelined and slowed due to a fever, Antetokounmpo averaged 25.3 points (including a 33-point effort at Atlanta) on 58.3 percent shooting (31 of 53). All is right with the world again.

Greg Monroe, Bucks forward

The big man off the bench has scored in double figures in nine straight games. This past week, he averaged 14.3 points in three games and posted his ninth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Miami.

Bronson Koenig, Badgers guard

After pouring in 21 points in a win over Ohio State, Koenig had 16 against Michigan on Tuesday. Late in the second half, the senior guard scored 10 straight points for Wisconsin to help the Badgers overtake the Wolverines. Koenig made 12 of 22 shots (54.5 percent) in the two games, including 8 of 12 3-point attempts.

Ethan Happ’s shooting touch

Happ made at least half of his field-goal attempts in each of Wisconsin’s first 13 games. In the five games since, he has done that just once (8 of 11 at Indiana). In the past two games he is just 8 of 23 (34.8 percent) from the field and 1 of 6 at the line. In that five-game stretch Happ has made 27 of 60 shots (19 of 49, taking out that one game vs. the Hoosiers). Happ is still shooting 60.5 percent on the season (but just 50.0 percent from the charity stripe), but it would behoove him and the Badgers if he reverted back to his early season touch.

Mirza Teletovic, Bucks forward

The veteran sharpshooter has suddenly gone from regular playing time to odd man out on Milwaukee. After playing 31 minutes against Washington, Teletovic has played eight minutes combined with two DNP-coaches decisions over the next four games. He played just once this past week, going scoreless in 3 1/2 minutes against Philadelphia.

