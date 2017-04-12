Midweek Stock Report: Brewers’ Arcia, Pina flashing the defense

Every Wednesday, FOX Sports Wisconsin takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.

In other words, who is making a meteoric rise, and who is quickly plummeting.

With that in mind, let’s “take stock” of the current sports scene in Wisconsin, shall we?

Lauren Carlini, Badgers volleyball player

Wilma Rudolph. Bill Walton. Eric Heiden. Carl Lewis. Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Bonnie Blair. Peyton Manning. Carlini joined these famed athletes and many others as she was named the winner of the Sullivan Award on Tuesday, arguably the top award given to an amateur athlete in the country. Carlini, a four-time All-American who led Wisconsin to four consecutive NCAA tournaments, beat out other finalists which included six Olympic gold medalists. Carlini is the first Wisconsin athlete to win the award, which dates back to 1930, as well as the first volleyball player, male or female.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward

With a 10-11-10 line Monday against Charlotte, Antetokounmpo tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most triple-doubles in franchise history. We have a feeling he’ll break that mark next season. Even though Antetokounmpo is sitting out Milwaukee’s regular-season finale, he is expected to still finish in the top 20 in the NBA in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks (there is a very outside chance he could finish outside the top 20 in assists; he’s currently tied for 18th). No players has ever done that previously and only two have ever ranked in the top 25 of all five categories: Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Garnett. Fans are obviously taking noticed, as evidenced by his jersey sales.

Manny Pina, Brewers catcher

Pina has been splitting time with Jett Bandy but perhaps he’s earned his name to be written down in the lineup card more often. In four games this past week Pina was 5 for 12 (.417) with two doubles. He also threw out three of the four baserunners who tried to steal on him last week. In addition, in Pina’s three starts this season the Brewers won all three.

Wily Peralta, Brewers starting pitcher

After a great second half of 2016, Peralta is picking up where he left off. He won both of his starts last week, allowing three runs in 11 innings (2.45 ERA) on just eight hits with five walks and 12 strikeouts. Peralta struggled at the start of last season after being tabbed the Opening Day starter, but he’s been demonstrating why Craig Counsell thought so highly of him.

Orlando Arcia’s glove

Arcia’s bat is a work in progress, but his defense …

Are you watching? Because Orlando Arcia is a human highlight reel tonight, @Brewers fans pic.twitter.com/D1SU5kCDPB — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 12, 2017

This Arcia kid is pretty good. What do you say, @Brewers fans? pic.twitter.com/0iGaREKNGV — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 11, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks guard

The odds-on favorite for Rookie of the Year missed a handful of games due to a bad back, then in his return made just 2 of 6 shots and had three turnovers to go with his three assists. We’ll count that as shaking off the rust. With a number of Bucks resting, Brogdon should get plenty of playing time to regain his form in Milwaukee’s season finale in Boston as the playoffs loom.

Jonathan Villar, Brewers second baseman

It’s quite early, but Villar leads the National League in strikeouts with 15 (he had 10 in six games in the past week) and leads all major-league second basemen in errors with three. The good news is that Villar had a couple of home runs last week, didn’t whiff in Tuesday’s game at Toronto and he’s still learning a new position (he had just three games of experience at second in the majors entering this year).

The NFL

Making the announcement of the preseason an event? Seriously. Please, stop.

