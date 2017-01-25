Big East slaps Marquette with fine for court storming

Wisconsin-based charity Camp Hometown Heroes is set to receive a big donation following Marquette’s thrilling win over No. 1-ranked Villanova on Tuesday.

The Big East’s fun police have slapped the Golden Eagles with a $5,000 fine for storming the court following the win, money that will be donated to a charity of their choice, per conference policy.

“We appreciate the tremendous passion of our fans for yet another great moment in our men’s basketball program’s 100-year history,” Marquette AD Bill Scholl said in a statement. “We will donate the money to Camp Hometown Heroes, which Coach Wojciechowski has partnered with the past two years for the coaches charity challenge.”

Marquette upended Villanova after Katin Reinhardt hit a pair of clutch free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining, lifting the Golden Eagles to a 74-72 win.

It was just the second win in program history over a No. 1-ranked team, and first since the Dywane Wade-led Golden Eagles beat Kentucky in the 2003 Elite Eight.