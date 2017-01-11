Marquette adds SMU transfer Harry Froling

The Marquette Golden Eagles are adding some international talent next winter.

The school announced Wednesday that 6-foot-11 Australian center Harry Froling will transfer to Marquette from SMU and will be eligible for the start of second semester next season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Originally recruited by head coach Larry Brown, Froling was reportedly dissatisfied with his role on the team following Brown’s departure in July.

Froling made 10 appearances as a freshman for the Mustangs this season, averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

A member of the Australian squad that won silver at the 2014 U17 World Championship, Froling spent the 2015-16 season with the Townsville Crocodiles of Australia’s National Basketball League and was one of 12 international players invited to the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit.