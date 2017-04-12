Marquette lands Detroit standout Greg Elliott

Detroit area prep standout Greg Elliott made it official Wednesday, signing a National Letter of Intend to play for Marquette, head coach Steve Wojciechowski announced in a statement.

“He is a high level athlete and versatile player who had a tremendous senior year,” Wojciechowski said in a statement. “His future is very bright and we can’t wait to get to work with him.”

Elliott originally revealed his choice on Twitter last week, choosing the Golden Eagles over Michigan State and Providence.

A three-year starter at East English Village, Elliott averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists last season, and was named a finalist for Michigan’s Mr. Basketball Award.

Marquette’s 2017 recruiting class also includes Michigan natives Jamal Cain and Ike Eke, both of whom played with Elliott in the AAU.

Minnesota native Theo John is also set to arrive this summer.