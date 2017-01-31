StaTuesday: Rookie Brogdon making mark due to versatility

Malcolm Brogdon is finally getting some recognition.

And not just for dunking on the champs.

A second-round pick of the Bucks last summer, Brogdon was named to the Young Stars Challenge last week and would be in the running for Rookie of the Year were it not for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

But while Embiid is standing in the way of that prize, Brogdon is making his own mark thanks to his versatility.

Brogdon is the only second-round pick to have appeared in all of his team’s games this year, joining top picks like Brandon Ingram and Buddy Hield.

PLAYER GAMES GAMES STARTED Brandon Ingram, LAL 50 14 Domantas Sabonis, OKC 48 48 Malcolm Delaney, ATL 48 0 Buddy Hield, NOP 48 28 Malcolm Brogdon, MIL 47 12 Marquese Chriss, PHO 47 40 Kris Dunn, MIN 47 6 Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL 46 29 Andrew Harrison, MEM 46 14

*Dorian Finney-Smith and Malcolm Delaney were not drafted

Brogdon is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game through 47 games, and would become just the sixth rookie in franchise history to average at least a 7/2/4 average if he can maintain that pace the rest of the way.

SEASON PLAYER POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS 1969-70 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 28.8 14.5 4.1 2009-10 Brandon Jennings 15.5 3.4 5.7 2016-17 Malcolm Brogdon 9.2 2.7 4.1 1976-77 Quinn Buckner 8.6 3.3 4.7 2003-04 T.J. Ford 7.1 3.2 6.5 2007-08 Ramon Sessions 8.1 3.4 7.5

He’s not going to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (whose transcendent rookie season is mind-boggling in this context), but Brogdon has become a crucial contributor for the Bucks despite his draft position.

When you dig down into the advanced stats his production is even more impressive.

Brogdon ranks 10th all-time amongst Bucks rookies with an offensive rating of 108, just one behind former Milwaukee star Ray Allen.

SEASON PLAYER ORtg 2013-14 Miroslav Raduljica 117 1994-95 Eric Mobley 116 1977-78 Marques Johnson 114 1979-80 Sidney Moncrief 113 2006-07 Lynn Greer 112 2005-06 Andrew Bogut 111 2011-12 Jon Leuer 111 1996-97 Ray Allen 109 1990-91 Steve Henson 109 2016-17 Malcolm Brogdon 108 1992-93 Lee Mayberry 108

ORtg aims to measure a player’s offensive production per 100 minutes.

For context, Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with a 117 ORtg, while Brogdon ranks fifth.

RANK PLAYER ORtg 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 117 2 Tony Snell 115 3 Jabari Parker 111 4 Greg Monroe 110 5 Malcolm Brogdon 108 6 John Henson 108

Brogdon has played 1,193 minutes so far this season, which is the most by a Bucks second-round draft pick in his rookie season since Luc Mbah a Moute had 2,114 minutes in 2008-09.

Needless to say, this is looking like a good pick by Milwaukee.