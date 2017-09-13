Irma forces Brewers-Marlins series move from Miami to Milwaukee

MIAMI — The Marlins’ three-game series starting Friday against the Brewers will be moved from Miami to Milwaukee because of South Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Irma.

The first game at Marlins Park after the hurricane will instead be Monday, when the New York Mets begin a three-game series at Miami.

Marlins officials didn’t want to strain the resources of police and fire rescue crews to work the Brewers games during the recovery.

“Marlins Park stood ready to host the games, but we all agreed that burdening public service resources was not the proper course of action,” team president David Samson said in a statement. “All of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take a priority.”

Major League Baseball agreed the decision was in the best interests of South Florida, Samson said.

The retractable roof at Marlins Park is fully operational, Samson said, although 6 percent of the roof membrane will need to be replaced after the season because of storm damage.

The games in Milwaukee will be at 7:10 p.m. CDT Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.