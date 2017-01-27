History of Green Bay Packers in the Pro Bowl

When the Pro Bowl matchup between the NFC and AFC began in 1971, it featured a premier football game of the world’s best talent squaring off head-to-head.

That was the idea, anyway.

The Pro Bowl has gone through many changes, especially in the past few years, to try and make it more appealing to fans. The NFL ditched the classic NFC vs. AFC matchup from 2014-16, instilling a fantasy football-esque format where former NFL players served as team captains and picked their teams.

In 2017, the NFL will go back to the classic AFC vs. NFC format, and it brought back the Skills Challenge to catch the eye of a broader audience. Who doesn’t like watching grown men pelt dodgeballs at one another like it’s fifth grade recess?

Regardless of the bells and whistles to go along with the weekend, there’s still always a football game played. Although it seems to be a trend in Green Bay to save the best performances for the actual NFL season, which is probably for the best.

Green Bay has been loaded with Pro Bowlers since 1990, specifically at the quarterback position. A Packer quarterback has been named to the Pro Bowl ten times in the last fifteen years. Aaron Rodgers has been named to six Pro Bowls, appearing in two. Brett Favre played in four Pro Bowls for Green Bay out of the nine times he was elected to the team while wearing green and gold.

The past three Green Bay Packers players to throw a pass in the Pro Bowl are Rodgers, Favre, and Bubba Franks. No, that’s not a typo – Franks did in fact attempt a pass in the 2003 Pro Bowl.

PACKERS PASSERS

YEAR PLAYER PASSING YDS TD INT 1993 Brett Favre 4-8 74 0 0 1994 Brett Favre 14-24 135 0 2 1996 Brett Favre 7-14 111 1 0 1997 Brett Favre 6-11 143 1 0 2003 Bubba Franks 0-1 0 0 0 2010 Aaron Rodgers 15-19 197 2 0 2012 Aaron Rodgers 13-17 141 2 0

The previously mentioned Franks was named to three Pro Bowls in his nine-year career, and he caught two passes to go along with his one pass attempt. Green Bay has had 14 different players catch a pass in the Pro Bowl since 1971, although has had more than 66 yards receiving.

PACKERS RECEIVERS

YEAR PLAYER REC YDS TD 1972 John Brockington 1 2 0 1973 John Brockington 5 57 1 1979 Terdell Middleton 1 5 0 1979 James Lofton 1 11 0 1981 James Lofton 2 31 0 1983 James Lofton 4 44 0 1983 Paul Coffman 3 30 0 1983 John Jefferson 4 66 1 1984 James Lofton 2 23 1 1984 Paul Coffman 5 37 1 1985 Paul Coffman 3 27 0 1985 James Lofton 3 33 1 1986 James Lofton 2 35 0 1991 Sterling Sharpe 1 10 0 1993 Sterling Sharpe 1 7 0 1996 Mark Chmura 1 15 0 1998 Mark Chmura 1 16 0 2002 Ahman Green 3 29 0 2003 Donald Driver 1 9 0 2003 Bubba Franks 1 7 0 2004 Bubba Franks 1 19 0 2005 Javon Walker 4 53 0 2007 Donald Driver 3 38 0 2012 Greg Jennings 5 42 1 2015 Jordy Nelson 2 41 1 2015 Randall Cobb 1 9 0

John Kuhn’s 29-yard scamper in the 2015 Pro Bowl was the longest rushing attempt for a Packer Pro Bowl player since 1990. Ahman Green, named to four Pro Bowl rosters in his career, appeared three times and ran for a total of 65 yards.

Perhaps no Packers player has had a better Pro Bowl than John Brockington in 1973. Although he ran for just 40 yards (the most for a Green Bay player in a single game, tied by Green in 2004), Brockington rushed for two touchdowns. And, if you noticed in the above chart, he also caught five passes for 57 yards and a TD.

With three Pro Bowl appearances, Brockington and Green tied for the most for a running back in team history (since the 1971 AFL-NFL merger).

PACKERS RUSHERS

YEAR PLAYER ATT YDS TD 1972 John Brockington 4 9 0 1973 John Brockington 10 40 2 1974 John Brockington 6 15 0 1979 Terdell Middleton 2 3 0 1998 Dorsey Levens 6 24 1 2002 Ahman Green 2 0 0 2004 Ahman Green 7 40 0 2005 Ahman Green 5 25 0 2014 Eddie Lacy 7 14 0 2015 John Kuhn 2 31 0

For a complete list of Packers who made the Pro Bowl — including offensive linemen, defensive players and kickers, please check out this list from Packers.com.