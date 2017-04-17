Hard-hitting Brewers look to continue success against Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers have tied a franchise record with 22 home runs in the first 13 games of the season. The franchise record through 14 games is 23 home runs, done twice (1978 and 1996).

First baseman Eric Thames looks to continue his early-season power surge after hitting five home runs in the series against the Cincinnati Reds, becoming just the sixth player in MLB history to hit five home runs in any April series.

Thames tied the franchise record for home runs in any series, joining Geoff Jenkins (April 2001 versus Montreal) and Jeromy Burnitz (September 2001 at Arizona).

Brewers, Most Home Runs in First 13 Games of Season – All-Time

2017 22 1978 22 1987 21 1979 21

Most Home Runs in a Series in April – All-Time

Apr 27-29, 1956 Wally Post, Cin 5 vs ChC Apr 17-18, 1976 Mike Schmidt, Phi 5 at ChC Apr 24-27, 1997 Matt Williams, Cle 5 at Mil Apr 27-29, 2001 Geoff Jenkins, Mil 5 vs Mon Apr 06-08, 2015 Adrian Gonzalez, LAD 5 vs SD Apr 13-16, 2017 Eric Thames, Mil 5 at Cin

Ryan Braun has a .342 career batting average at Wrigley Field, the highest average at the park by any active player (minimum 120 plate appearances).

Active Players, Highest Career Batting Average at Wrigley Field

Ryan Braun .342 (91/266) Carlos Beltran .335 Joey Votto .317 Andrew McCutchen .314 Starling Marte .302

The Brewers are 5-1 in the first six road games of 2017. Only three times prior in franchise history have the Brewers started 6-1 or better in the first seven road games (7-0 in 1987; 6-1 in 1998 and 2014).

Brewers, Best Record in First 6 Road Games of Season – All-Time