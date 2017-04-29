Vince Biegel is staying in Wisconsin.

With the first pick of the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected the Badgers outside linebacker. He is the first Wisconsin defensive player chosen by the Packers since 1991 and the first linebacker since 1952.

The Packers obtained the top pick in the fourth round when they traded their first-round pick (No. 29 overall) to Cleveland. Green Bay also got the top pick in the second round, choosing cornerback Kevin King.

Biegel, who is from Wisconsin Rapids, was a second-team all-Big Ten selection in 2016 after he had 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.

Biegel tied a school record by playing in 54 games, including 40 starts. His 21.5 sacks rank seventh all-time in Wisconsin history and his 39.5 tackles for loss rank 10th.

The Packers had an opening at outside linebacker after seeing Julius Peppers leave via free agency.

Wisconsin I can't wait to stay home!!!! #HomeGrown — Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) April 29, 2017



