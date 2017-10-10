Packers Snap Counts: Randall gets out of the doghouse

In Green Bay’s Week 4 game against Chicago, corner back Damarious Randall was benched and was sent to the locker room instead of being allowed on the sidelines with his teammates.

Ten days later and Randall was in on more than three-fourths of Green Bay’s defensive snaps and had a key play in the Packers’ 35-31 victory in Dallas.

So much for being in the doghouse.

Much of Randall’s playing time — 60 snaps (81 percent) — was the result of rookie corner Kevin King getting hurt and unable to continue and then backup Quinten Rollins not performing well.

However, Randall was getting on the field before King’s injury when the Packers went with a five defensive back look.

As a fill-in for King, Randall did allow an early touchdown to Dez Bryant, but early in the fourth quarter he returned an interception for a touchdown to give Green Bay a lead (one the Packers would lose with 1:13 remaining but retake with 11 seconds left).

Of course, Randall would be penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after the touchdown, so while he might be out of the doghouse, he’s not exactly living in the penthouse, either.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— After taking a nasty hit in Green Bay’s previous game on Thursday night an dpassing through concussion protocol, Davante Adams appeared in more offensive snaps than any other Packers skill position player, 56 (93 percent). He finished with seven catches on 11 targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns, including, of course, the game-winning score.

— While fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams was able to play at running back in the absence of Ty Montgomery, he only got in for two snaps (3 percent). Fifth-rounder Aaron Jones, who rushed for 125 yards on 19 carries, got 53 snaps (88 percent).

— After missing eight plays last week, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was back in form — not missing a single defensive snap. The Green Bay safety also played in every defensive snap in the first three games, as well as every game in 2016.

— Back after missing two games, Davon House played in 58 snaps (78 percent), second-most among cornerbacks, behind just Randall.

— After playing in no more than 77 percent of the defensive snaps in the previous three games, linebacker Blake Martinez was in on a season-high 95 percent of the plays.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (60) % Evans 60 100% McCray 60 100% Taylor 60 100% Bulaga 60 100% Linsley 60 100% A. Rodgers 60 100% Adams 56 93% Jones 53 88% Nelson 49 82% Bennett 49 82% Cobb 47 78% Kendricks 18 30% Allison 13 22% Ripkowski 7 12% R. Rodgers 6 10% Williams 2 3%

DEFENSE