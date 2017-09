Packers bring back Ricky Jean Francois, place Jason Spriggs on IR

A week after letting him go, the banged-up Green Bay Packers are bringing back defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois.

The Packers signed Jean Francois on Thursday, placing offensive lineman Jason Spriggs on injured reserve to make room for him.

Francois played on just six of the Packers’ offensive snaps in Week 1 before being released.

Spriggs suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1, and was one of 13 players listed on the Packers’ injury report following their loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Of the players listed, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and linebacker Ahmad Brooks returned to practice Wednesday, while linebacker Nick Perry was placed on injured reserve and is scheduled to have hand surgery soon.