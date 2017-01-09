Upon Further Review: Packers vs. Giants

Green Bay’s 2016 regular season couldn’t have been represented any better than by their performance in Sunday’s 38-13 win over the New York Giants on Wild Card weekend.

In the first half, Green Bay struggled to move the ball on offense. But a combination of an opportunistic defense and a little magic from quarterback Aaron Rodgers had the Packers rolling into the second half.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning came into the game an impressive 2-0 in his postseason career at Lambeau Field, getting the best of Green Bay in 2007 and 2011. But key drops from his receivers and pressure from the Packers’ pass rush combined to be too much for Manning to overcome.

Here’s a recap of Sunday’s game:

SUNDAY SCHOOL

— The Giants’ offense stalled several times early in the game due to rare drops by superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. On the Giants’ first drive, Beckham dropped a would-be first down catch at the Packer 28-yard line. On the Giants’ second drive, Manning had Beckham open in the end zone what would have been a 28-yard touchdown pass, but the All-Pro receiver dropped it again. New York had to settle for a punt and a field goal, respectively, and they only led 3-0 after two promising drives.

— Green Bay’s first explosive play came with just under five minutes to go in the second half. Defensive end Julius Peppers sacked Manning at the New York 8-yard line, setting up great field position for the Packers’ ensuing possession. Green Bay took advantage and put its first points on the board with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Davante Adams.

— After a Giants possession went 3-and-out, the Packers took over with 1:38 to play in the first half and the ball at their 20-yard line. Rodgers drove Green Bay down the field and luckily threw an incompletion down the middle of the field to Jared Cook with 6 seconds left. Had Cook caught the ball, the clock likely would have expired, and the Packers wouldn’t have had a chance for a Hail Mary pass. On the ensuing play, Rodgers somehow found Randall Cobb in the back of the end zone to give Green Bay a 14-6 lead, adding to his impressive resume of successful Hail Mary passes.

— The Giants and Packers exchanged touchdowns in the 3rd quarter. New York receiver Tavarres King beat the Packers secondary for a 41-yard touchdown catch, but Green Bay responded with a 30-yard touchdown catch by Randall Cobb to put them up by eight points, 21-13.

— The Cobb touchdown began a streak for Green Bay, which went on to score on its next three possessions. Cobb found the end zone for the third time of the night on a 16-yard connection, Crosby hit a 32-yard field goal and Aaron Ripkowski bowled over Giants defenders for a 1-yard touchdown run. Ripkowski’s touchdown put the game out of reach for New York, 38-13.

— New York’s last desperation drive ended in another big play by the Packers defense, which forced two turnovers on the day. Damarious Randall picked off a Manning pass and sealed the game for his third interception of the season.

DULY NOTED

— Both teams suffered injuries to prominent players in the first half. Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left the game in New York’s first defensive series with a thigh injury. Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson was out for the rest of the game after he was nailed in the ribs on a hit delivered by Leon Hall.

— Linebacker Jake Ryan played outstanding, recording a career-high 12 tackles and deflecting three Eli Manning passes.

— Odell Beckham Jr. had his second-worst career performance in his NFL postseason debut, catching only four passes for 24 yards. It was only the second time in his career that he’s caught less than 25 receiving yards in a game — the first time was Week 4 of this year against Minnesota.

— After catching a touchdown pass in Week 17 against the Lions, Aaron Ripkowski scored the fourth touchdown of his career in the 4th quarter. His other two touchdowns also came in back-to-back weeks in Weeks 12-13.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME

— Clay Matthews only had one tackle on the day, but he had a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery all in one play. His strip sack on Manning caused the ball to roll 10 yards down the field. While Giants players thought it was an in completion and watched it bounce away, Matthews followed the ball and recovered it about 15 yards down the field from where he first stripped Manning.

WHAT IT MEANT

— This Packers offense may be too hot for anyone to stop. Green Bay’s 38 points ties a season high, and it marks a run of five consecutive games in which the Packers have scored over 30 points. Before this five-game run, the Packers had only scored over 30 points twice all year — the 34-27 win in Week 3 and a 33-32 loss to Atlanta in Week 8.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

— Rodgers. He completed 25-of-40 passes for 362 yards, including an incredible Hail Mary pass that sparked the Packers’ offense. He is currently on one of the best streaks in his career, as the playoff win marks his third game in a row throwing for four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

THAT MOMENT

— The Giants had finally found momentum on offense in the third quarter after King’s 41-yard touchdown reception. Although Green Bay responded with seven points of their own to make it 21-13, New York looked ready to tear down the field with the game well in reach. Instead, returner Bobby Rainey fielded Mason Crosby’s kickoff near the sideline at his own 3-yard line. He tried to keep his balance for the return, but his momentum carried him out of bounds untouched. The Giants could have had the ball at their own 40-yard line had he let the ball bounce out of bounds, but they were instead pinned inside the 5-yard line, flipping the field position advantage back to Green Bay.

THIS NUMBER

— 241: The combined receiving yards for Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. After Nelson went out with an injury in the second quarter, Adams and Cobb did more than their share, catching a combined 13 passes for 4 touchdowns.

THEY SAID IT

— “There was nothing that could connect seven days ago to today and how we came out and played and executed.” —Odell Beckham Jr. when asked if his off-day spent on a yacht last week affected his performance

— “Randall Cobb, this offense has been missing [him] for a long time…we’re better when No. 18 is on the field, and he showed it tonight” —Rodgers on Cobb’s big night

WHAT’S NEXT

Green Bay will face the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium to avenge their 30-16 loss to Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescott in Week 6.