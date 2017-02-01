Star ratings for Packers as college recruits
National Signing Day is here.
To celebrate, we’re taking the Green Bay Packers’ roster back to high school and breaking down their days as college recruits.
Jordy Nelson, safety?
James Starks, quarterback?
Aaron Rodgers, three-star quarterback?
Just two Packers players were labeled five-star recruits by Rivals.com coming out of high school: defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and offensive tackle Kyle Murphy.
Clinton-Dix was ranked first at his position and seventh overall in his 2011 class. He received interest from at least fifteen different schools, including Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC and Ohio State, but the Orlando, Florida native committed to Alabama during the spring of his junior year.
An All-Pac-12 tackle at Stanford, Murphy was eventually a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2016.
Three Packers were ranked with zero stars by Rivals.com out of high school: Letroy Guion, Aaron Ripkowski and Demetri Goodson.
Guion, another Florida native, signed to Florida State in June of his senior year. Ripkowski scored two touchdowns during his career at Oklahoma, but he was unranked out of high school and listed as an “athlete,” instead of a specific position.
A few position changes were made from high school to the pros, as several Packers were recruited in a different position than what they currently play full time in the NFL. Micah Hyde committed to Iowa in 2009 as a dual-threat quarterback. However, he made the switch early, playing four years at defensive back for the Hawkeyes and recording 155 tackles and eight interceptions during his time in college.
OFFENSE
|POS
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|STARS
|NOTES
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|2003
|3
|QB
|Brett Hundley
|2011
|4
|Recruited as dual-threat QB
|QB
|Joe Callahan
|2011
|N/A
|Attended D-III Wesley
|RB/WR
|Ty Montgomery
|2011
|4
|RB
|Eddie Lacy
|2009
|4
|RB
|James Starks
|2005
|2
|Recruited as QB
|FB
|Aaron Ripkowski
|2011
|0
|FB
|Joe Kerridge
|2011
|2
|Recruited as RB
|WR
|Randall Cobb
|2008
|3
|WR
|Jordy Nelson
|2003
|2
|Recruited as a safety
|WR
|Davante Adams
|2011
|2
|WR
|Geronimo Allison
|2014
|3
|WR
|Trevor Davis
|2011
|3
|WR
|Antwan Goodley
|2010
|3
|WR
|Jeff Janis
|2009
|N/A
|WR
|Max McCaffrey
|2012
|2
|TE
|Jared Cook
|2005
|3
|Recruited as WR
|TE
|Richard Rodgers
|2011
|3
|TE
|Beau Sandland
|2013
|4
|OT
|David Bakhtiari
|2009
|2
|OT
|Jason Spriggs
|2012
|3
|Recruited as TE
|OT
|Kyle Murphy
|2012
|5
|Teammate of Blake Martinez
|OT
|Bryan Bulaga
|2007
|4
|OG
|Lane Taylor
|2008
|2
|OG
|Don Barclay
|2007
|3
|OG
|T.J. Lang
|2005
|2
|Recruited as DE
|C
|Corey Linsley
|2009
|4
|C
|JC Tretter
|2009
|N/A
|Recruited as TE
|C
|Jacob Flores
|2012
|N/A
DEFENSE
|POS
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|STARS
|NOTES
|DE
|Kenny Clark
|2013
|4
|DT
|Letroy Guion
|2005
|0
|DT
|Mike Daniels
|2007
|2
|DT
|Christian Ringo
|2011
|2
|DT
|Brian Price
|2013
|2
|LB
|Datone Jones
|2008
|4
|Recruited as DE
|LB
|Nick Perry
|2008
|4
|LB
|Jake Ryan
|2010
|3
|LB
|Blake Martinez
|2012
|3
|LB
|Jayrone Elliott
|2010
|3
|LB
|Kyler Fackrell
|2010
|N/A
|Recruited as an “athlete”
|LB
|Reggie Gilbert
|2011
|3
|Recruited as DE
|LB
|Derrick Mathews
|2011
|3
|LB
|Clay Matthews
|2004
|N/A
|Walked on at USC
|LB
|Julius Peppers
|1998
|N/A
|LB
|Joe Thomas
|2010
|N/A
|LB
|Jordan Tripp
|2009
|N/A
|DB
|Damarious Randall
|2013
|3
|DB
|Micah Hyde
|2009
|2
|Recruited as dual-threat QB
|DB
|Dorleant Makinton
|2011
|3
|DB
|Sam Shields
|2006
|4
|Recruited as WR
|DB
|Demetri Goodson
|2008
|0
|Transferred from Baylor to Gonzaga
|DB
|Josh Hawkins
|2011
|N/A
|Walk-on at East Carolina
|DB
|Quinten Rollins
|2010
|N/A
|Originally a basketball recruit
|DB
|Herb Waters
|2012
|3
|Recruited as WR
|DB
|Ladarius Gunter
|2012
|3
|SS
|Morgan Burnett
|2007
|4
|SS
|Marwin Evans
|2013
|2
|Recruited as CB
|SS
|Micah Hyde
|2009
|2
|Recruited as dual-threat QB
|FS
|Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
|2011
|5
|FS
|Kentrell Brice
|2012
|3
|FS
|Jermaine Whitehead
|2011
|4
|Recruited as CB
SPECIAL TEAMS
|POS
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|STARS
|NOTES
|K
|Mason Crosby
|2003
|3
|P
|Jacob Schum
|2010
|N/A
|LS
|Brett Goode
|2003
|2
Statistics via Football-Reference.com. Prep rankings via Rivals.com