Star ratings for Packers as college recruits

National Signing Day is here.

To celebrate, we’re taking the Green Bay Packers’ roster back to high school and breaking down their days as college recruits.

Jordy Nelson, safety?

James Starks, quarterback?

Aaron Rodgers, three-star quarterback?

Just two Packers players were labeled five-star recruits by Rivals.com coming out of high school: defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and offensive tackle Kyle Murphy.

Clinton-Dix was ranked first at his position and seventh overall in his 2011 class. He received interest from at least fifteen different schools, including Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC and Ohio State, but the Orlando, Florida native committed to Alabama during the spring of his junior year.

An All-Pac-12 tackle at Stanford, Murphy was eventually a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2016.

Three Packers were ranked with zero stars by Rivals.com out of high school: Letroy Guion, Aaron Ripkowski and Demetri Goodson.

Guion, another Florida native, signed to Florida State in June of his senior year. Ripkowski scored two touchdowns during his career at Oklahoma, but he was unranked out of high school and listed as an “athlete,” instead of a specific position.

A few position changes were made from high school to the pros, as several Packers were recruited in a different position than what they currently play full time in the NFL. Micah Hyde committed to Iowa in 2009 as a dual-threat quarterback. However, he made the switch early, playing four years at defensive back for the Hawkeyes and recording 155 tackles and eight interceptions during his time in college.

OFFENSE

POS PLAYER CLASS STARS NOTES QB Aaron Rodgers 2003 3 QB Brett Hundley 2011 4 Recruited as dual-threat QB QB Joe Callahan 2011 N/A Attended D-III Wesley RB/WR Ty Montgomery 2011 4 RB Eddie Lacy 2009 4 RB James Starks 2005 2 Recruited as QB FB Aaron Ripkowski 2011 0 FB Joe Kerridge 2011 2 Recruited as RB WR Randall Cobb 2008 3 WR Jordy Nelson 2003 2 Recruited as a safety WR Davante Adams 2011 2 WR Geronimo Allison 2014 3 WR Trevor Davis 2011 3 WR Antwan Goodley 2010 3 WR Jeff Janis 2009 N/A WR Max McCaffrey 2012 2 TE Jared Cook 2005 3 Recruited as WR TE Richard Rodgers 2011 3 TE Beau Sandland 2013 4 OT David Bakhtiari 2009 2 OT Jason Spriggs 2012 3 Recruited as TE OT Kyle Murphy 2012 5 Teammate of Blake Martinez OT Bryan Bulaga 2007 4 OG Lane Taylor 2008 2 OG Don Barclay 2007 3 OG T.J. Lang 2005 2 Recruited as DE C Corey Linsley 2009 4 C JC Tretter 2009 N/A Recruited as TE C Jacob Flores 2012 N/A

DEFENSE

POS PLAYER CLASS STARS NOTES DE Kenny Clark 2013 4 DT Letroy Guion 2005 0 DT Mike Daniels 2007 2 DT Christian Ringo 2011 2 DT Brian Price 2013 2 LB Datone Jones 2008 4 Recruited as DE LB Nick Perry 2008 4 LB Jake Ryan 2010 3 LB Blake Martinez 2012 3 LB Jayrone Elliott 2010 3 LB Kyler Fackrell 2010 N/A Recruited as an “athlete” LB Reggie Gilbert 2011 3 Recruited as DE LB Derrick Mathews 2011 3 LB Clay Matthews 2004 N/A Walked on at USC LB Julius Peppers 1998 N/A LB Joe Thomas 2010 N/A LB Jordan Tripp 2009 N/A DB Damarious Randall 2013 3 DB Micah Hyde 2009 2 Recruited as dual-threat QB DB Dorleant Makinton 2011 3 DB Sam Shields 2006 4 Recruited as WR DB Demetri Goodson 2008 0 Transferred from Baylor to Gonzaga DB Josh Hawkins 2011 N/A Walk-on at East Carolina DB Quinten Rollins 2010 N/A Originally a basketball recruit DB Herb Waters 2012 3 Recruited as WR DB Ladarius Gunter 2012 3 SS Morgan Burnett 2007 4 SS Marwin Evans 2013 2 Recruited as CB SS Micah Hyde 2009 2 Recruited as dual-threat QB FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 2011 5 FS Kentrell Brice 2012 3 FS Jermaine Whitehead 2011 4 Recruited as CB

SPECIAL TEAMS

POS PLAYER CLASS STARS NOTES K Mason Crosby 2003 3 P Jacob Schum 2010 N/A LS Brett Goode 2003 2

Statistics via Football-Reference.com. Prep rankings via Rivals.com