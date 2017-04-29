Packers take DT Montravius Adams in third round of 2017 NFL Draft
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson proves he is adamant on adding to his defense, selecting defensive tackle Montravius Adams with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Adams, drafted in the third round, becomes the third defender selected by Green Bay, joining defensive backs Kevin King and Josh Jones who were taken in the second round.
Adams brings his large 6-foot-4, 304-pound frame to the Packers defensive front. He started for three years at Auburn. He was named a second team All-American after posting 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries in his final collegiate season. In 2015, Adams had 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six hurries.