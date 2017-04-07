Packers mock draft roundup: A Badgers player to Green Bay?

Pro Days are over so we’re back with our third mock draft roundup for the Packers, a comprehensive look at who analysts think Green Bay will select in this year’s NFL Draft.

If you are also a Wisconsin Badgers fan, you’ll probably like this list.

Many mocks are projecting the Packers to take Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt in the first round (there’s even a choice of tackle Ryan Ramczyk).

That’s quite a change from our last roundup when many had Green Bay taking an offensive lineman — which was quickly met by derision from several Packers fans. Perhaps this Wisconsin flavor will be a more appetizing thought.

One thing appears certain: Green Bay will have several good options at pick No. 29 in this very deep draft.

We’ll take one more look at the mocks right before the draft. Until then, here’s the third roundup of mock drafts from around web.

Oh, and I dare you to find a more complete list anywhere on the internet (mocks listed in order of most recent to oldest and if we used a mock before the pick from the last edition is noted; any mocks from before March 26 are not included as we try to keep things somewhat current):

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (April 7): Round 1 — Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Luke Riley, LB, LSU. Previously: Round 1 — Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky; Round 2 — Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington.

Kevin Hanson of EDSfootball.com (April 7): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Desmond King, CB, Iowa; Round 3 — Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama.

Jared Dubin of CBSSports.com (April 7): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Previously: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida.

Connor Hughes of NJ Advanced Media (April 7): Kevin King, CB, Washington.

Dieter Kurtenbach of FOXSports.com (April 6): Round 1 — Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida. “Wilson is a big, physical cornerback — the kind the Packers love — and if he can’t cut it out wide, he’ll be an excellent safety (another trait the Packers love in defensive backs.)”; Round 2 — Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama; Round 3 — Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma; Round 4 — Jarron Jones, DT, Notre Dame. Previously (2 rounds): Round 1 — Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA; Round 2 — Ethan Pocic, C, LSU.

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (April 6): Round 1 — TreDavious White. “With the loss of Micah Hyde to Buffalo, White would make a fine replacement for him in the slot. He has the size, speed and ability to change directions quickly in short spaces to excel in the position. White also functions best in press-man coverage, which is the preferred style of the Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers.”; Round 2 — Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State. Previously (4 rounds): Round 1 — Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky; Round 2 — Cordea Tankersley, CB, Clemson; Round 3 — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma; Round 4 — Connor Harris, ILB, Lindenwood.

John Harris of the Washington Post (April 6): Kevin King, CB, Washington. “King’s name hasn’t been thrown around all that much for first-round consideration, but he’s 6-foot-3, can fly and was highly productive at Washington opposite Sidney Jones, who would’ve been off the board if not for an Achilles injury he suffered on his pro day. The Packers’ cornerback situation is far from optimum and the athletically gifted King fills a need here for certain.”

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (April 6): Round 1 — Kevin King, CB, Washington; Round 2 — Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA; Round 3 — Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo; Round 4 — Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama. Previously: Round 1 — King; Round 2 — Demarcus Walker, DE, Florida State; Round 3 — Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming; Round 4 — Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com (April 6): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama. “The Packers badly need to improve the secondary after the disastrous run down the stretch last year and Humphrey lets them do just that.” Previously: Humphrey.

Nate Davis of USAToday.com (April 6): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State. “He could stabilize a ground game that was derailed by Eddie Lacy’s inconsistency and injuries. Cook is an accomplished runner and receiver capable of doing everything in the Pack’s playbook while allowing Ty Montgomery to slide into the change-of-pace role that might better serve a converted receiver.” Previously: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford.

Mike Farrell of Rivals.com (April 6): Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford.

The NFL Draft Guru (April 6): Round 1 — Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple; Round 2 — Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan.

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com (April 6): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado.

Chris Burke of SI.com (April 5): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU. “The Packers figure to enter training camp with competition for the outside corner spots. Ditto the slot, where they lost Micah Hyde to Buffalo. White is a contender for either position, but he might be an ideal fit for Hyde’s vacated role.” Previously: White.

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN Insider (April 5): Round 1 — Kiper: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State .”I love this fit for the Packers, who would get a home run hitter as both a runner and receiver. Ty Montgomery is slated to start for now, but Cook would be an instant upgrade. He has 38 rushing touchdowns the past two seasons.”; McShay: Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri. “A twitched-up athlete, Harris is like a Tasmanian devil off the edge. He wins with speed and an elite first step. Harris also shows great range against the run, but he needs to get stronger to improve his play at the point of attack.” Round 2 — Kiper: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington; McShay: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA. Previously (1 round; McShay only): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (April 5): Round 1 — Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan; Round 2 — Tyus Bowser, DE/OLB, Houston; Round 3 — T.J. Logan, RB, North Carolina; Round 4 — Jermaine Eleumunor, G, Texas A&M; Round 5a — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma; Round 5b — Jadar Johnson, S, Clemson. Previously (4 rounds): Round 1 – Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State; Round 2 — Bowser; Round 3 — Logan; Round 4 — Howard Wilson, CB, Houston.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus (April 5): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina; Round 3 — Blair Brown, LB, Ohio. Previously (1 round): Sidney Jones, CB, Washington.

Drafttek (April 5): Round 1 — Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State; Round 2 — Ryan Anderson, DE/OLB, Alabama; Round 3 — J.J. Dielman, C, Utah; Round 4 — Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois; Round 5a — Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming; Round 5b — Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar; Round 6 — Deatrich Wise, DY, Arkansas; Round 7 — Corey Levin, OG, Chattanooga. Previously: Round 1 — Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri; Round 2 — Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado; Round 3 — Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh; Round 4 — Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State; Round 5a — Jelani Hamilton, DL, Miami; Hardy Nickerson Jr., OLB, Illinois; Round 6 — Marquel Lee, ILB, Wake Forest; Round 7 — Levin.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com (April 4): Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida. Previously: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com (April 4): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State. “With his size, length and cover skills, Conley checks the boxes for what Green Bay looks for at the cornerback position. He would be an immediate upgrade on the depth chart.” Previously: Forrest Lamp, OG, Kentucky.

Dan Kadar of SB Nation/Mocking the Draft (April 4): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU. “After getting killed by Packers fans for mocking offensive lineman Forrest Lamp here, this week is being changed up to White. He’s an aggressive cornerback who started four seasons in the SEC. He should be able to push for a starting job as a rookie.” Previously: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com (April 3): Round 1 — Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple. “Reddick is to good to pass up as he’s a great pass rusher developing into a three-down linebacker.”; Round 2 — Dion Dawkins, G, Temple; Round 3 — Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado.

Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com (April 3): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State. “Running back is far from Green Bay’s biggest concern but after allowing Eddie Lacy to leave via free agency, the Packers will almost surely be looking for help there via the draft. Cook is a top-20 talent but questions about his shoulders and decisions off the field could lead to a surprising drop on draft day.” Previously: Forrest Lamp, OG, Kentucky.

Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire (April 3): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “Nick Perry re-signing was a key move, but the Packers need another edge defender with versatility and athleticism. Watt can get after the quarterback, drop into coverage and set the edge against the run.”; Round 2 — Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA; Round 2 — Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson. Previously (7 rounds): Round 1 — Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee; Round 2 — Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado; Round 3 — Dawaune Smoot, DE/OLB, Illinois; Round 4 — Isaac Asiata, G, Utah; Round 5a — ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama; Round 5b — Jarron Jones, DL, Notre Dame; Round 6 — Riley Bullough, LB, Michigan State; Round 7 — Damarius Travis, S, Minnesota.

Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News (April 3): Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky. “Beyond the familiar first name in Packers line history, Lamp also can light up defensive tackles as their immediate T.J. Lang replacement at right guard.”

Ray Didinger of CSN Philly (April 3): Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky. “Not a sexy pick but Aaron Rodgers will be happy to have him.”

Miles Dittberner of Cover32 (April 3): Round 1 — Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn. “Green Bay’s aging secondary was shredded for a good half of the season last year. Melifonwu could give the Packers’ defensive backfield both the young talent and depth that it sorely needs.”; Round 2 — D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas; Round 3 — Anthony Walker, ILB, Northwestern; Round 4 — Kyle Fuller, C, Baylor.

Scott Wright of DraftCountdown.com (April 3): Round 1 — Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA. “Haasan Reddick of Temple and T.J. Watt of Wisconsin offer similar skill sets and could be possible alternatives. A cornerback or running back are possibilities as well, but at this point a pass rusher makes the most sense from both a value and need perspective.”; Round 2 — Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida; Round 3 — Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson.

Josh Norris of Rotoworld.com (April 3): Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin. “The Packers draft left tackles and shift them to other positions.” Previously: Ramczyk.

Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times (April 1): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “The Packers can wait a bit to get a corner, but Watt — younger brother of J.J. Watt — would be a productive, popular, and prudent pick here.”

John McClain and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle (April 1): McClain — Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU; Wilson — Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama.

Cameron Wolfe of The Denver Post (March 31): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State. “The lesser-known of the two Buckeye cornerbacks isn’t just a consolation prize. Conley’s ball skills are superb, he mirrors receivers well and has good instincts. The Packers get a Day 1 starter to add to their atrocious secondary.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (March 30): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama; Round 3 — Danny Isidora, G, Miami; Round 4 — Joe Williams, RB, Utah; Round 5a –Richie Brown, LB, Mississippi State; Round 5b — DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue. Previously (4 rounds): Round 1 — Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky; Round 2 — Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA; Round 3 — D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas; Round 4 — Vince Biegel, OLB, Wisconsin.

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com (March 30): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Previously: Watt.

DJ Boyer of DraftSite.com (March 30): Round 1 — Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State; Round 2 — Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech; Round 3 — Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington; Round 4 — Johnny Caspers, OG, Stanford; Round 5a — Riley Burrough, ILB, Michigan State; Round 5b — Matthew Dayes, RB, North Carolina State; Round 6 — Storm Norton, OT, Toledo; Round 7 — Gabe Marks, WR, Washington. Previously: Round 1 — Sidney Jones, CB, Washington; Round 2 — Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington; Round 3 — Carroll Phillips, OLB, Illinois; Round 4 — Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma; Round 5a — Fish Smithson, S, Kansas; Round 5b (projected compensation pick) — Avery Gennesy, OT, Texas A&M; Round 6 — Jessaman Dunker, OG, Tennessee State; Round 7 — Karter Schult, DE, Northern Iowa.

Scott Krinch of CSN Chicago (March 30) — Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford. “McCaffery is dynamite in the open field and brings the type of versatility that Packers GM Ted Thompson craves.”

Nick Klopsis of Newsday (March 29): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Previously: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida.

Jeff Risdon of RealGM.com (March 29): Round 1 — Mike Williams, WR, Clemson; Round 2 — Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte; Round 3 — Brandon Wilson, CB, Houston.

Charley Casserly of NFL.com (March 28): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida.

Danny Kelly of The Ringer (March 28): Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State. “At 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, McDowell can slot in next to defensive linemen Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark, giving Green Bay the potential to have one of the most dominant fronts in football. There’s concern that he freelances too much, but the athletic penetrator can play the end position or bump inside to nose tackle in passing situations. Like Clark when he was picked last year, McDowell is still just 20 years old and has plenty of potential to develop. Ted Thompson’s betting on upside.” Previously: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com (March 27): Charles Harris, DE, Missouri. “I know Green Bay needs a cornerback, but they could also use a pass rusher, and this draft is fairly thin in that department. Harris gives the Packers an outstanding athlete with loads of potential as a stand-up rusher.” Previously: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

Xavier Cromartie of College Football Metrics (March 27): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado. “GB needs 3 CBs, but of course Thompson will never sign one in FA. Awuzie has CB/S versatility. He also, critically, plays in the Pac-12, where GB drafts all their players. This pick is almost certain to be a CB. GB has very terrible CBs.” Previously: Awuzie.

Doug Martz of Draft Board Guru (March 26): Kevin King, CB, Washington.