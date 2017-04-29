In the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers added some depth to their offensive line, selecting Kofi Amichia of South Florida.

Amichia started 25 straight games for the Bulls, but could be move to guard by the Packers. He was a first-team all-AAC selection as a senior.

With Amichia, South Florida set the school’s single-season rushing record in 2015 and then repeated it in 2016. Last season, USF was fifth in FBS during the regular season in rushing offense (291.8 yards per game), eighth in scoring offense (43.6 points per game) and ninth in total offense (515.1 yards per game).

Amichia, who is listed as 6-foot-4, 297 pounds, reportedly had a visit with Green Bay during the pre-draft process.