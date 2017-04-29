Packers select safety Josh Jones in second round of 2017 NFL Draft

A depleted secondary was one of the biggest story lines of the Packers’ 2016 season. They wasted no time addressing the need in the draft, selecting safety Josh Jones out of N.C. State with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Green Bay used the No. 33 overall pick earlier in the second round to select cornerback Kevin King.

Jones was a three-year starter who moved from strong safety to free safety before his junior season. He led the team with 109 tackles as a redshirt junior, adding three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound safety is known as an aggressive playmaker with impressive speed. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.