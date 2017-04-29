Packers select safety Josh Jones in second round of 2017 NFL Draft
A depleted secondary was one of the biggest story lines of the Packers’ 2016 season. They wasted no time addressing the need in the draft, selecting safety Josh Jones out of N.C. State with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
More Packers NFL Draft coverage
- Packers take DT Montravius Adams in third round of 2017 NFL Draft
- Packers select safety Josh Jones in second round of 2017 NFL Draft
- Packers select CB King with their first pick of 2017 NFL Draft
- Potential Packers Day 2 picks in 2017 NFL Draft
- Packers trade out of first round of NFL Draft
- Watt’s that? Badgers LB popular pick in final Packers mock draft roundup
- Famous last name not only selling point for T.J. Watt in NFL Draft
- StaTuesday: Best Packers draft picks ever
- 3-year analysis: Grading the 2014 Packers draft class
- Worst Packers draft picks since 2000
Green Bay used the No. 33 overall pick earlier in the second round to select cornerback Kevin King.
Jones was a three-year starter who moved from strong safety to free safety before his junior season. He led the team with 109 tackles as a redshirt junior, adding three interceptions and eight pass breakups.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound safety is known as an aggressive playmaker with impressive speed. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.