GREEN BAY, Wis. — A minor back injury kept receiver Jordy Nelson off the field for the Green Bay Packers’ winning drive in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nelson was a full participant when the Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The NFL leader with six touchdown catches said that there was nothing to worry about with the injury.

“It’s nothing serious. Everything is good … practicing all week and playing on Sunday (against the Minnesota Vikings),” Nelson said. He watched from the sideline when Davante Adams caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers with 11 seconds left in the 35-31 victory.

Maybe the Packers’ receivers will come up with a new way to celebrate a score, because the bobsled team-like skit that they came up with against Dallas on Sunday was a hit on a social media.

It came after the Packers’ first score of the game , a 10-yard pass from Rodgers to Adams with 4:01 left in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7.

Nelson, Adams and Cobb then lined up at the side of the end zone with the 5-foot-10 Cobb, the shortest of the three receivers lined up in front of Adams and Nelson bringing up the rear. They ran in place as if they were getting a head-start before jumping as if they were getting into a bobsled, then moving their heads from side to side as if they were racing down a track.

“Jordy came up with the idea to do this, so when you talk to him, give him a hard time about it,” Adams joked.

Adams and Nelson wore new T-shirts after practice commemorating the celebration.

“I think it’s been great for the league to allow us to go back to the group celebrations,” Nelson said. “I think guys have gotten creative with it.”

NOTES: Rodgers said players had not heard about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s memo to club executives this week, in which the commissioner reiterated the league’s belief that everyone should stand for the national anthem. Goodell also outlined plans to highlight efforts of players to try to bring attention to social issues behind game-day protests. When asked specifically about Goodell’s comment on the anthem, Rodgers said “Yeah, I haven’t heard anything about that as far as in this locker room. There hasn’t been a memo to the players, but I don’t think that’s the best message of leadership from the top.” … RB Ty Montgomery (ribs) was also a full participant at practice after missing the Cowboys game. … Two starters in the secondary — rookie CB Kevin King (concussion protocol) and S Morgan Burnett (hamstring) — missed practice.