The Green Bay Packers will be without their leading receiver when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday as head coach Mike McCarthy said Jordy Nelson has been ruled out.

Nelson missed most of last week’s wild-card win over the New York Giants after suffering a rib injury taking a hit while going up for a reception.

After missing all of 2015 with a knee injury, Nelson played in every game in 2016 and led the Packers in receptions (97), receiving yards (1,257) and touchdown catches (14).

“It gives us one less receiver but obviously an extremely productive player,” McCarthy said during his Friday press conference. “You just go back to the way the game plan was set; the importance and emphasis on Jordy Nelson. With that, that’s gone and you just tilt opportunities the other way.

“That’s the way you always have to approach these type of situations anytime you have a player of his magnitude who’s not available. That’s all part of developing a game plan. You have to do that during the early stages of the week We anticipated potentially not having him this week, so we’ll be prepared for that.”

Against the Giants, both Davante Adams and Randall Cobb eclipsed 100 yards receiving. With Nelson out, that pair will be counted on heavily again.

“I think he’s come a long way,” McCarthy said of Adams. “You all recall his breakout game against the Cowboys in the playoffs two years ago (when he had 7 receptions for 115 yards). I think he’s having a great year. He’ll obviously have a lot of opportunities and I’m sure they’re going to give him attention that he may not have seen if Jordy played.”

Geronimo Allison, who had 12 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns this season, is expected to see more work in helping to fill the absence of Nelson. Allison had four catches in each of Green Bay’s final two regular-season games and one reception for 8 yards against New York last week.

McCarthy said Nelson’s status moving forward will be determined on Monday if Green Bay advances to the NFC title game.

The Packers and Cowboys meet Sunday at 3:40 p.m. on FOX.