The Green Bay Packers selected running back Jamaal Williams out of BYU in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to bolster their rushing attack, which finished 20th in the NFL with 106.3 yards per game in 2016.

Williams started for four years at BYU, posting 3,901 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns. He was limited to seven games in his junior season, however, after being sidelined with a knee injury and suspended for violating team codes.

The 6-foot, 212-pound running back came back for his senior season and ran for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 10 games. He ranked fifth in the nation with 137.5 rushing yards per game.

Green Bay has been searching for answers in the backfield, especially after Eddie Lacy left in free agency for Seattle in the offseason. Lacy had been the featured back for four seasons in Green Bay, although his 2016 season was shortened to five games because of an ankle injury.

Williams could have a significant role in the Packers offense, as Ty Montgomery, Christine Michael and Don Jackson are the only other listed running backs on the roster.