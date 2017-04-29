Packers finish draft taking RB, WR depth with Utah State’s Mays, LSU’s Dupre

In the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State running back Devante Mays and LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre. Both players might have an uphill climb making Green Bay’s opening roster.

Apparently drafting two running backs earlier in the day weren’t enough for the Packers, who took a flyer on Mays, whose 2016 season was derailed by an injury.

After rushing for 208 yards and three touchdowns against Weber State, Mays hurt his leg the next week against USC and finished the season playing just six games with 19 carries and 51 yards vs. FBS competition.

A transfer from junior college, Mays rushed for 966 yards on 165 carries (5.85 average) with nine touchdowns in 2015.

The 5-foot-11, 230-pound Mays ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical at his Pro Day.

Dupre joins fifth-round pick Deangelo Yancey in trying to crack a deep Packers wide receiver group.

LSU’s offense wasn’t exactly high-powered in the passing game in 2016, but Dupre led the team with 41 receptions and 593 yards. He also tied for the team lead with three touchdowns.

A two-year starter, Dupre led the Tigers with 43 catches, 698 yards and six TDs. Despite not being as starter, Dupre was second on LSU as a true freshman in 2014 with 318 receiving yards and five TDs.

Dupre does have good size (6-foot-2 1/2) and speed (4.52) and many mocks had him slotted as a mid-round pick.