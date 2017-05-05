Packers sign 5 later-round draft picks, 15 undrafted free agents
With rookie minicamp beginning Friday, the Green Bay Packers signed five of their draft picks as well as 15 undrafted free agents.
The draft picks who signed were all late-round selections: fifth-rounders wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and running back Aaron Jones, sixth-round pick guard Kofi Amichia and seventh-round selections running back Devante Mays and wide receiver Malachi Dupre.
That leaves just five Green Bay picks unsigned — all those who were selected between the second and fourth rounds: cornerback Kevin King, safety Josh Jones, defensive tackle Montravious Adams, linebacker Vince Biegel and running back Jamaal Williams.
Unsigned players usually sign an injury-protection agreement which allows them to participate during the rookie minicamp.
Green Bay also inked the following undrafted players:
|No
|Name
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|College
|44
|Donatello Brown
|CB
|6-0
|190
|Valdosta State
|56
|Johnathan Calvin
|LB
|6-3
|266
|Mississippi State
|89
|Michael Clark
|WR
|6-6
|217
|Marshall
|9
|Montay Crockett
|WR
|6-0
|184
|Georgia Southern
|60
|Thomas Evans
|G
|6-3
|305
|Richmond
|74
|Geoff Gray
|G
|6-5
|315
|University of Manitoba
|55
|Cody Heiman
|LB
|6-2
|229
|Washburn
|8
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|6-2
|221
|Brigham Young
|71
|Izaah Lunsford
|DT
|6-3
|310
|Bowling Green
|77
|Adam Pankey
|G/T
|6-5
|313
|West Virginia
|86
|Aaron Peck
|TE
|6-2
|239
|Fresno State
|34
|Kalif Phillips
|RB
|5-9
|218
|Charlotte
|41
|Lenzy Pipkins
|CB
|6-0
|196
|Oklahoma State
|38
|David Rivers
|CB
|6-1
|186
|Youngstown State
|5
|Justin Vogel
|P
|6-4
|219
|Miami (Fla.)