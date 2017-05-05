Packers sign 5 later-round draft picks, 15 undrafted free agents

With rookie minicamp beginning Friday, the Green Bay Packers signed five of their draft picks as well as 15 undrafted free agents.

The draft picks who signed were all late-round selections: fifth-rounders wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and running back Aaron Jones, sixth-round pick guard Kofi Amichia and seventh-round selections running back Devante Mays and wide receiver Malachi Dupre.

That leaves just five Green Bay picks unsigned — all those who were selected between the second and fourth rounds: cornerback Kevin King, safety Josh Jones, defensive tackle Montravious Adams, linebacker Vince Biegel and running back Jamaal Williams.

Unsigned players usually sign an injury-protection agreement which allows them to participate during the rookie minicamp.

Green Bay also inked the following undrafted players:

 

No Name Pos Ht Wt College
44 Donatello Brown CB 6-0 190 Valdosta State
56 Johnathan Calvin LB 6-3 266 Mississippi State
89 Michael Clark WR 6-6 217 Marshall
9 Montay Crockett WR 6-0 184 Georgia Southern
60 Thomas Evans G 6-3 305 Richmond
74 Geoff Gray G 6-5 315 University of Manitoba
55 Cody Heiman LB 6-2 229 Washburn
8 Taysom Hill QB 6-2 221 Brigham Young
71 Izaah Lunsford DT 6-3 310 Bowling Green
77 Adam Pankey G/T 6-5 313 West Virginia
86 Aaron Peck TE 6-2 239 Fresno State
34 Kalif Phillips RB 5-9 218 Charlotte
41 Lenzy Pipkins CB 6-0 196 Oklahoma State
38 David Rivers CB 6-1 186 Youngstown State
5 Justin Vogel P 6-4 219 Miami (Fla.)