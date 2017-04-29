Packers use pair of fifth-round picks to select WR Yancey, RB Jones

With a pair of fifth-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers boosted their offense, selecting Purdue wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and UTEP running back Aaron Jones.

Yancey started some in his freshman and sophomore years before becoming a full-time player as a junior. In 2015, he had 48 catches for 700 yards with five touchdowns. Yancey followed that up with 49 receptions for 951 yards and 10 TDs as a senior, named a third-team all-Big Ten.

Yancey was not invited to the NFL Combine or Senior Bowl but was at the East-West Shrine Game. There’s no guarantee he’ll make the opening 53-man roster as Green Bay is loaded at wide receiver with Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Trevor Davis, Geronimo Allison and Jeff Janis.

Jones, who is 5-foot-9 1/2, 208 pounds, led Conference USA in 2016 with 1,773 rushing yards and was second in the conference with 17 rushing touchdowns.

Jones will apparently compete with Jamaal Williams, taken earlier in the draft, for Eddie Lacy’s former role with the Packers.

Green Bay traded its original fifth-rounder (No. 172) to Denver for the Broncos’ fifth-round pick (No. 175) and a seventh-round selection (No. 238). Jones was selected with a compensation pick.