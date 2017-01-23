Packers’ Bakhtiari named to 2017 Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, the league announced Monday. He replaces Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters, who is unable to participate due to injury.

This is Bakhtiari’s first trip to the Pro Bowl and he becomes the first Green Bay offensive tackle to be named to the Pro Bowl since Chad Clifton in 2010. For the third time in his career, Bakhtiari started all 16 games at left tackle during the regular season. He was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press after being part of a line that helped the Packers rank in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring, yards per game (No. 8, 368.8), passing yards per game (No. 7, 262.4), yards per carry (No. 7, 4.55), third-down conversions (No. 2, 46.7), first downs (No. 7, 349), time of possession (No. 5, 31:14) and giveaways (t-No. 8, 17).