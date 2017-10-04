WR Davante Adams returns to Packers practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers’ Davante Adams has returned to practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan that led to the receiver being carted off the field on a stretcher.

Adams was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being knocked out of the game on Sept. 28 and was released the next day.

Adams is in the concussion protocol, though his return to practice on a limited basis is a good sign for Green Bay. He was moving well on the practice field.

Trevathan’s two-game suspension by the NFL was reduced to one this week. Coach Mike McCarthy said he understood the league’s decision.

The banged-up Packers benefited from a long weekend of rest following the Bears game. Running back Ty Montgomery (broken ribs) was also limited at practice on Wednesday.