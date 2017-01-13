Preview: Experience differs, but QBs Rodgers, Prescott both cool customers

Aaron Rodgers is the lava-hot quarterback who throws Hail Mary touchdown passes as easily as slant patterns and already owns a Super Bowl ring.

Dak Prescott is the ultra-cool customer, who seemingly isn’t bothered by any of the pressure that comes with being an NFL quarterback.

Prescott looks to guide Dallas to its first Super Bowl appearance in 21 years and that task begins Sunday when the Cowboys host Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional-round contest (3:40 p.m. CT, FOX).

Prescott was the steal of the NFL draft as a fourth-round selection and he quickly turned then-injured Tony Romo into an afterthought. Dallas went 13-3 and earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed behind Prescott and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards during the regular season.

“To me, it’s all about being prepared,” Prescott said. “In a way, you get nerves; nerves hit you. You’re not human if they don’t hit you. But there’s a difference between being nervous and having good nerves to go out there and play. But it’s been a while since I’ve truly been just nervous.”

The fourth-seeded Packers counter with Rodgers, the more-experienced gunslinger who carried Green Bay into the postseason after a sluggish 4-6 start. Rogers guided the Packers to six straight wins to conclude the regular season and then helped fuel last Sunday’s 38-13 thrashing of the New York Giants in the wild-card round.

Rodgers has been superb by firing 18 touchdowns passes without a single interception over the last seven contests. One of his four touchdown passes against the Giants was his third Hail Mary toss in a 13-month span.

“He’s been hot for about nine years,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s a great football player, always has been and he just plays the game at a really, really high level and we have a really, really healthy respect for him and what he does and how he makes everyone around him better.”

Oh yeah, that Super Bowl ring Rodgers owns? He won it in the Dallas area when the Packers knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium in Super Bowl XLV following the 2010 season.

“It’ll be my first game actually playing there since the Super Bowl,” Rodgers said. “It’ll be fun to get out there. It’s a beautiful stadium and I have a lot of really, really good memories from the field.”

Rodgers will be without his top target in Jordy Nelson, who was ruled out Friday after suffering a rib injury in the game against the Giants. Nelson was the recipient of a helmet hit from New York safety Leon Hall that prompted an overnight stay in a Green Bay hospital.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that team doctors would not medically clear Nelson to practice Saturday.

Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season and his absence elevates now-healthy Randall Cobb (60 catches for 610 yards and four scores) into the role of lead receiver. Cobb caught three touchdown passes against the Giants while accumulating five receptions for 116 yards.

“I don’t know if there’s a position Randall hasn’t played for us,” McCarthy said. “At the end of the day, it’s about getting Randall the football because good things happen when you get him the football.”

Green Bay has scored 30 or more points in each of the past five games and the Cowboys certainly have the firepower to match that production.

Dallas moves the ball well on the ground with Elliott and through the air with Prescott, who passed for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns against four interceptions. The Cowboys had three players with 50 or more receptions — Cole Beasley (75 for 833), tight end Jason Witten (69 for 673) and wideout Dez Bryant (50 for 796).

Meanwhile, it has been the ability of Prescott to handle everything thrown at him that has stood out most.

“I think it’s probably part of his DNA,” Garrett said. “He’s a really poised, composed person, got a great perspective on life, great perspective on football. Focuses on what he needs to do to be his best. At every turn, that’s how he’s handled himself.”

Prescott guided Dallas to a 30-16 victory over the Packers on Oct. 16. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Elliott racked up 157 yards on 28 rushes.

“We just won the line of scrimmage,” Elliott said while reflecting on that game. “That’s what it came down to. We wore them down early in the game, and in the second half we started to see runs break open.”

The Green Bay defense could have cornerback Quinten Rollins (concussion) back on the field after he missed the wild-card contest. He was limited in practice Wednesday.

Dallas expects to have cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin) in the mix after he missed the past nine games. Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (back) and Tyrone Crawford (shoulder) and linebacker Justin Durant (elbow) are all expected to play.

Sunday’s contest marks the eighth time the Cowboys and Packers have met in the postseason. Dallas holds a 4-3 edge.

GREEN BAY (11-6) at DALLAS (13-3) CAPSULE

Sunday, 4:40 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Packers 10-6-1, Cowboys 10-5-1

SERIES RECORD — Tied 17-17

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Packers 30-16, Oct. 16

LAST WEEK — Packers beat Giants 38-13; Cowboys had bye, lost to Eagles 27-13 in season finale

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 6 (tie), Cowboys No. 2

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (30), PASS (7)

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (8), PASS (31)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (23)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (1), PASS (26)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eighth meeting in playoffs for storied franchises, with Cowboys leading 4-3. … Packers won last playoff matchup two years ago 26-21 in game famous for Dallas WR Dez Bryant’s catch that wasn’t. … Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was backup QB when Dallas won three straight playoff games vs. Green Bay in 1990s. Cowboys won two Super Bowls in that stretch. … Packers, Cowboys tied with Giants for most playoff appearances at 32. … Green Bay averaging 30.4 points per game on road in playoffs since 2006, most in NFL in that span. … Packers coach Mike McCarthy has nine playoff wins, tied with Vince Lombardi and Mike Holmgren for most in club history. He has one Super Bowl victory. … QB Aaron Rodgers has four TD passes in each of past three games, 19 with no interceptions during seven-game winning streak. Rodgers is one of four QBs with career postseason passer rating of at least 100. … FB Aaron Ripkowski had rushing TD last week in first career playoff game. … WR Jordy Nelson, who might not play because of rib injury, led NFL with 14 TD catches. … WR Randall Cobb tied franchise playoff record with three receiving TDs vs. Giants, had eight catches for 116 yards in playoffs against Cowboys two years ago. … LB Clay Matthews had sack, forced fumble last week, has 11 career postseason sacks, tied for fifth most since 1982. … LB Julius Peppers has 143 1/2 career sacks, fifth most since 1982. … Cowboys, with four straight losses in divisional round, seeking first NFC championship game appearance since 1995 season. … Dallas 11-3 in home divisional games, but lost last one to Giants in 2007. … Dak Prescott will be first rookie QB to start playoff game for Cowboys. Won 13 games, tied with Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (2004) for most by rookie in NFL history. Prescott had lowest interception percentage (4 INTs, 459 attempts) for rookie in NFL history. … RB Ezekiel Elliott led NFL with 1,631 yards rushing, third best for rookie ever. … Prescott and Elliott are third rookie QB-RB starting tandem in playoffs in Super Bowl era. Both previous were in 2012 season, with Indianapolis (Andrew Luck/Vick Ballard) and Washington (Robert Griffin III/Alfred Morris). Colts and Redskins lost. … Bryant has 67 career TD catches, second in franchise history. Since 2012, he leads NFL with 52 TDs receiving. … WR Terrance Williams had club record-tying three TDs receiving in 2014 postseason. … DLs DeMarcus Lawrence, Terrell McClain, Tyrone Crawford, Cedric Thornton should be available after sitting out regular-season finale mostly as precaution. Lawrence has two sacks, forced fumble in two career playoff games. … DE Benson Mayowa led team with six sacks, has four in past six home games. … LB Sean Lee led team with career-high 174 tackles. … S Barry Church led team with two INTs, including one against Rodgers. … Fantasy Tip: Packers RB Ty Montgomery, former wideout, has 206 rushing yards, two TDs in past two on road.