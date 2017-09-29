Packers Snap Counts: Jones fills in for Montgomery, Williams

One step forward, two injured running backs … well, back.

The Green Bay Packers, already missing crucial pieces along their offensive and defensive lines, suffered another series of blows Thursday night, when both Ty Montgomery and backup Jamaal Williams were lost to injuries in a blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

Montgomery exited on the series of the game with a chest injury — early reports indicate that he has broken/fractured ribs — while Williams was lost to an apparent leg injury not long after.

Rookie Aaron Jones looked serviceable in his regular-season debut, appearing on 30 offensive snaps to Williams’ 12 and Montgomery’s five.

Jones rushed for an unspectacular 49 yards on 13 carries, motoring up the middle on first-and-goal for a two-yard touchdown that put the Packers up 21-0 in the second quarter.

The loss of Davante Adams — who appears to have avoided a serious injury despite being hospitalized after a vicious hit late in the game — did little to change the Packers’ passing attack.

Jordy Nelson and Martellus Bennett led the ground with seven targets, while the former remains Rodgers’ favorite red-zone option.

Other notes from Thursday’s snap counts:

— Fullback Aaron Ripkowski appeared on a season-high 24 offensive snaps.

— Bennett continues to dominate the tight end position (43 snaps, 78 percent). Lance Kendricks was on the field for just 33 percent of the offensive snaps, while Richard Rodgers logged just 18 percent.

— Last week was no fluke: rookie cornerback Kevin King was on the field for 90 percent of their defensive snaps.

— The bigger story here is Damarious Randall, who was benched after the first half in favor of Josh Hawkins. He later headed to the locker room uninjured, a situation that head coach Mike McCarthy referred to as an “internal matter.”

— Clay Matthews had his lightest workload of the season — he appeared on 66 percent of the defensive snaps — but broke the Packers’ all-time sack record regardless, downing Mike Glennon for the Packers’ only sack of the game.

— Linebacker Blake Martinez left the game in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. He returned quickly, handling his usual workload of 60-70 percent of the defensive snaps.

GAME 4: BEARS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER Plays (55) % Evans 55 100% McCray 55 100% Taylor 55 100% Patrick 55 100% Linsley 55 100% A. Rodgers 52 95% Nelson 51 93% Bennett 43 78% Adams 40 73% Cobb 33 60% Jones 30 55% Kendricks 18 33% Allison 16 29% Ripkowski 13 24% Williams 12 22% R. Rodgers 10 18% Montgomery 5 9% Davis 3 5% Hundley 3 5% Janis 1 2%

GAME 4: BEARS (DEFENSE)