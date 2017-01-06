Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix earned second-team All-Pro honors Friday, the first such award for either player.

The roster is determined by 50 voters from the Associated Press.

Clinton-Dix was named to the Pro Bowl last month after finishing the regular season with 80 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble.

Bakhtiari started all 16 games for the Packers this season and finished second in the voting to Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith.