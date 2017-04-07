Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn call it quits

There’s a pretty good chance Olivia Munn will never set foot in Green Bay again.

Both People and E! have reported that the actress and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been released from their relationship and will now explore the dating free-agent market after seeing each other for nearly three years.

That sound you hear is thousands of Wisconsinites un-following Munn on Instagram (and perhaps a chorus of “yays” from those who might have blamed her for any time Rodgers had a poor game).

We’ll sure miss the occasional update of the couple from Munn, whether it be her defending her (now ex-) beau’s relationship with his family or outing Rodgers as a “Star Wars” geek.

Who’s the bigger #StarWars fan…The one who bought this awesome shirt at @oldnavy or the one who already owned his own Obi-Wan Kenobi robe? 🙈 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Dec 11, 2015 at 9:59am PST



E! reports that it was Munn who called off the relationship but they could “rekindle” things later.

While some may hold out hope for a reuniting, we’re left to wonder who gets custody of Frankie and Chance?