NFL schedule released, Packers get rematch with Falcons in Week 2

After losing to the Atlanta Falcons in last year’s NFC Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers won’t have to wait long for a rematch.

The NFL’s 2017 schedule was released Thursday night, revealing that the Packers will visit the Falcons in Week 2 after opening the season at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, before facing the rival Chicago Bears in Week 4 in a Thursday game.

It will mark the 12th consecutive season in which the Packers and the Bears have met in primetime.

From there the Packers hit the road for a pair of games against the Dallas Cowboys, before traveling to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.

The Packers have had a decisive edge over the Vikings in recent years, and have won five of their last seven games against Minnesota.

Green Bay gets a bye in Week 8, sandwiched in between home games against the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions.

A road game against the Chicago Bears comes next, followed by a home matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in.

They’ll face another AFC North foe in Week X, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

After facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau for the first time since 2000, then play back-to-back road games against the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

Week 16 brings a home game against the Vikings, followed by a trip to Detroit to take on the Lions.