Giannis’ jersey ranks in top 10 of NBA’s best sellers

The popularity of Giannis Antetokounmpo just continues to grow.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward is having a breakthrough season — All-Star Game starter, triple-doubles, leading the team in every major category — and is a human highlight film.

Little doubt then that more people want to be like him. Or at least come as close as they can get by wearing his No. 34 jersey.

The NBA announced the top-15 best-selling jerseys and Antetokounmpo comes in at No. 9, a rise of five spots from the last time these rankings were announced just four months ago.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 22.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.7 steals per game this season — all career highs — in leading the Bucks to a winning record (their first since 2009-10) and a playoff appearance.

We can only imagine how many more No. 34 jerseys will sell after people watch Antetokounmpo play in the postseason.