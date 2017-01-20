It’s official: Bucks’ Giannis named 2017 NBA All-Star Game starter

Giannis Antetokounmpo was officially named a starter in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, making him the first Milwaukee Bucks player to make the All-Star team since 2004 and the first Bucks player to start in the All-Star Game since Sidney Moncrief in 1986.

“The Greek Freak” is the only player in the NBA to lead his team in five different statistical categories: His 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.8 steals per game all rank at the top of Milwaukee’s season stat sheet.

This will not be the first time that Giannis participates in All-Star weekend, however. Antetokounmpo played in the Rising Stars Challenge, a game that showcases the best young talent across the NBA, in both 2014 and 2015.

Antetokounmpo will play alongside the other four Eastern Conference starters: Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.

Reserves for the All-Star Game are decided by NBA head coaches and will be announced on Jan. 26.

Statistics courtesy of basketball-reference.com