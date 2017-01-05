New York City’s Greek community loves Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Giannis loves them back.

A contingent of Greek basketball fans gave the Milwaukee Bucks’ star a hero’s welcome outside Madison Square Garden following their 105-104 win over the New York Knicks, and Antetokounmpo was there to greet them.

The Bucks’ star signed autographs and took photos with a group of fans sporting Greek flags following a big night for “The Greek Freak.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves the team bus to greet the Greek fans chanting his name outside The Garden!! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/20ITvBrwvA — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 5, 2017

After the game, @Giannis_An34 takes time to pose with a few fellow Greeks!! 🇬🇷💪 #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/9WHHTIMWHX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 5, 2017

However, signing the Greek flag itself is reportedly a step too far for a player who returned to his homeland over the summer to begin his compulsory military career.

Giannis scored 27 points and added 13 rebounds in the win, including a game-winning turnaround jumper that put the Bucks in front as time expired.

The win caps a big week for Antetokounmpo, who is set to appear on a regional cover of Sports Illustrated alongside a feature piece entitled “Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Most Intriguing Point Guard in NBA History.”

A native of Athens, Antetokounmpo got his start with Filathlitikos of the Greek A2 League, before being selected 15th overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Antetokounmpo’s popularity has surged since head coach Jason Kidd handed him the keys to Bucks’ offense last season, and is averaging 23.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.9 steals per game in his fourth season.