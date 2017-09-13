Freshman RB Taylor already makes mark in Badgers record books

We promise the Young Badgers Tracker won’t be a weekly recap of running back Jonathan Taylor’s latest on-field exploits.

Some weeks though, like his game against Florida Atlantic, and there really is no choice, despite us putting the spotlight on him last week as well.

By now you likely know that Taylor rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-14 win over Florida Atlantic. But perhaps you didn’t know that he’s only the fourth “true” freshman in Wisconsin history to rush for 200+ yards in a game, joining Alan Ameche, Ron Dayne and Zach Brown (note: Brown ran for 250 yards at Minnesota in 2007 then never rushed for more than 87 yards again in his collegiate career).

Taylor also was the first Badgers player to run for more than 200 yards since Melvin Gordon did it in the 2015 Outback Bowl.

He keeps doing things like that and he’s going to own the Young Badgers Tracker, if he doesn’t already.

Elsewhere, fewer freshmen play against FAU than the previous week against Utah State. We’re guessing the lack of a lopsided score and emptying of the bench in the fourth quarter played a part. But that also allows to see who might be in the actual rotation once Big Ten play begins. (Side note: All participation is taken from the University of Wisconsin’s website. This information has been known to be tweaked during the season after review.)

Here’s the complete rundown from the first two games of the season:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Adam Bay, LS

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Jack Coan, QB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

Madison Cone, CB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

Danny Davis, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush 1 yard

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs

Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Christian Bell, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

Luke Benzschawel, TE

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Tyler Biadasz, C

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

Noah Burks, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Eric Burrell, S

Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB

Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

Seth Currens, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle

Jack Dunn, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Garrett Groshek, RB

Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle

Patrick Kasl, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Mike Maskalunas, ILB

Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle, solo

Keldrick Preston, DE

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

Cole Van Lanen, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Caesar Williams, CB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

Have not played

Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Adam Krumholz, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Kendrick Pryor, WR; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB

Injured, out for season

Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Quintez Cephus, WR

Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards

David Edwards, RT

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

Patrick Johnson, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Anthony Lotti, P

Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)

Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)

Garrett Rand, DE

Utah State: 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

Bradrick Shaw, RB

Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

A.J. Taylor, WR

Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards

Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards

Have not played

Griffin Grady, ILB

