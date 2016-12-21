FOX Sports Wisconsin Upcoming Events

Bucks Night Out Presented by Coors Light

Escape from the winter blues at nine weekend Bucks games this season with the Bucks Night Out package. For as little as $20*, fans will receive one ticket, one drink voucher for a beer or soda, a Bucks pint glass and early access to the indoor tailgate.

For additional details, visit Bucks.com.

*Applicable fees will apply.

Brewers Fan Shirt Friday T-Shirt Design Contest

Calling all creatives! The Brewers recently launched their new “Fan Shirt Friday” contest where fans can submit an original design to be featured on a 2017 Brewers t-shirt giveaway.

Visit Brewers.com for complete details and to download the t-shirt template. Designs must be submitted by 12/16/16.

Brewers Kids Crew

The holidays are just around the corner and we’ve got the perfect gift for your favorite young Brewers fan – a Kids Crew Membership! The official kids club of the Milwaukee Brewers, presented by US Bank, is on sale now for just $25 and includes awesome Brewers gear like a backpack, performance t-shirt and snapback hat, along with 6 free ticket vouchers for select 2017 Brewers home games.

To purchase or for more details, visit Brewers.com.