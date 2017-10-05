FOX Sports Wisconsin announces 2017-18 college hockey TV schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin, in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday announced a 2017-18 television schedule that features both men’s and women’s hockey.

College hockey on FOX Sports Wisconsin begins this Friday, Oct. 6, with a matchup between Wisconsin and Ohio State at 7 p.m.

The 16-game television schedule includes several highly-anticipated Big Ten matchups and features two women’s games, as the 2017 national championship runner-up Wisconsin women take on St. Cloud State and the University of Minnesota.

Of the 13 games, 10 will be conference games for the Badgers men, with only three non-conference games: one game against St. Lawrence (ECAC) and a two-game series against North Dakota (NCHC).

A total of seven telecasts will be presented on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS. All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin also will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast Support, Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. To stream games, users will need to verify credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s user ID and password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches more than 1.7 million homes and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: FOXSportsWisconsin.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.

Date Day Opponent Time Oct. 6 Friday Ohio State 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Friday St. Lawrence 7 p.m. Nov. 3 Friday North Dakota 7 p.m.+ Nov. 4 Saturday North Dakota 7 p.m. Nov. 18 Saturday Michigan 7 p.m.+ Dec. 1 Friday at Minnesota 7 p.m.¹ Dec. 2 Saturday at Minnesota 7 p.m.+¹ Dec. 8 Friday Women: at St. Cloud State 3 p.m. Dec. 9 Saturday Notre Dame 7 p.m.+ Jan. 13 Saturday Michigan State 7 p.m. Jan. 27 Friday Penn State 7 p.m. Jan. 28 Sunday Women: St. Cloud State 2 p.m.+ Feb. 2 Friday at Michigan 6:30 p.m.+ Feb. 3 Saturday at Michigan 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 Saturday Minnesota 7 p.m.+ Feb. 16 Friday Women: Minnesota 7 p.m.

All Times Central

Schedule Subject to Change

¹FOX Sports North production

+ airs on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS