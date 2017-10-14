Five different Badgers score in win over Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 10 Wisconsin men’s hockey team collected goals from five different players to top No. 13 Boston College 5-2 on Friday night.

The Badgers were outshot by Boston College 31-22 but goaltender Kyle Hayton made a season-high 29 saves to backstop his team to a win.

Sophomore forward Trent Frederic opened the scoring 17:17 into the first period, one timing a pass at the top of the circle.

BC tied the game before the first period expired, scoring on the man-advantage, but Wisconsin scored two unanswered goals in the second to take a 3-1 lead. Tim Davison and Seamus Malone each tallied a goal in the frame.

Matt Freytag opened up a three-goal lead early in the third, sending a wrister past the goaltender from the left faceoff dot.

Boston College’s Grando closed in on the Badgers’ lead with a goal at the 10:59 mark, but Wisconsin freshman Tarek Baker scored his third goal of the season with less than a minute to play to seal the 5-2 UW victory.

Up Next: Wisconsin closes out its trip east with a game at Merrimack College at 6 p.m. on Saturday.