Davies struggles as Reds snap Brewers’ four-game streak

CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead runs with his first major league hit, and the Cincinnati Reds overcame two more homers by Eric Thames for a 7-5 victory on Saturday, ending the Milwaukee Brewers’ four-game winning streak.

The Reds also lost another starter. Left-hander Brandon Finnegan came out of the game after the first inning because of a strained muscle in the back of his left side. The Reds already have three starters on the disabled list.

Winker, who got his first promotion to the majors on Friday, snapped a 4-4 tie with his pinch-hit double in the sixth off Carlos Torres (0-1). Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, and Scooter Gennett drove in a pair with a single and a double.

Raisel Iglesias (1-0) allowed one run in two innings as manager Bryan Price used five relievers after Finnegan’s early departure. Michael Lorenzen walked a batter in the ninth while getting his first career save.

Thames hit a pair of solo homers. He has homered in each of the last three games, with four in all, and is 12 for 29 during an eight-game hitting streak. Hernan Perez had a two-run double and a solo homer as part of a three-hit game.

Schebler homered on the 11th pitch of his at-bat against starter Zach Davies, who gave up three runs in five innings. Zack Cozart’s RBI triple extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RH Junior Garza worked out on a treadmill on Saturday, part of his recovery from a strained right calf. “Right now everything is positive,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I don’t have any update on when he’ll be back.”

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco is scheduled to catch back-to-back nine-inning games next week as part of his rehab assignment as he continues his recovery from hip surgery last season. He’ll then be evaluated and could be activated off the DL.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RH Wily Peralta (2-0) is holding opponents to a .216 average and hasn’t allowed a homer in two starts. He’s 5-6 career against the Reds in 14 starts.

Reds: RH Sal Romano will make his major league debut, filling in for the injured Rookie Davis. Romano, 23, becomes the third Reds starter to make his major league debut this season, joining Davis and LH Amir Garrett.